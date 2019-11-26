Queensland’s third oldest bowls club to close

TOOWONG Bowls Club, the third oldest bowls club in Queensland, is expected to close its doors on December 7.

Westside News flagged a fortnight ago that the club's bar and restaurant would close, but council was still working with the club to keep it open as a bowls venue.

However, club president David Falkenmire said members had voted to dissolve the club following unforeseen financial hardship.

"Our constitution requires another meeting within 14 days to ratify the decision that was made last Saturday,'' Mr Falkenmire said.

"We have another day on the 7th (of December), but that could be our finale.''

The club was founded in 1905 and moved to its present location of Gailey Rd, Taringa, in 1967 after previously leasing riverfront land on the site of the old ABC studios in Toowong.

It had survived drought and flood, but the present financial hurdle could not be overcome.

Mr Falkenmire said the Brisbane City Council had been "very supportive" over the years and might retain the site as a social bowling and community venue.

"But sadly it is the end of Toowong Bowls Club. Whatever the new lease comes under, it won't be Toowong Bowls Club,'' he said.

Councillor Peter Matic (Paddington) said the club was much-loved by generations of residents.

"I would like to thank the operators, including Les Chamberlain, for their outstanding commitment to this club and to all of the volunteers who have worked so hard to keep the club running,'' he said.

"We will continue to support bowls at this site into the future,'' he said.