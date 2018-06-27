Queer Eye cast’s one big pay demand

WHEN it comes to money, the cast of Queer Eye are all on the same page.

"When the boys and I were cast we banded together and made sure we got paid the same thing," Jonathan Van Ness, the group's beauty guru, told Wealth Simple of himself and Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. "I'm really into that part of our story."

"We're homies," the 31-year-old, who made a name for himself as a hairstylist in both Phoenix and Los Angeles, said. "We'd all feel so resentful if one of us was getting more or less than the others. It would create a very, like, not cool work environment."

The Netflix hit films in and around Atlanta, Georgia, unlike the early 2000s original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which focused on Los Angeles and New York.

"We film in Atlanta because it's cheaper to live there and we can do more for the guys we're making over with less money," Van Ness explained. "And for taxes I suppose. But there's definitely a cultural piece to it as well … The guys in Georgia have a different aesthetic too, which makes it interesting."

Despite the show's success, Van Ness still co-owns a salon in Los Angeles called MoJoHair. While he's busy meeting the demands of his new-found fame, he's still available for appointments, telling the website he charges $250 (A$338) for a haircut.

"The longer I do hair and the better I get at doing hair the more I can charge," he quipped. "But I do think that the more sought after I become, the supply and demand thing will have to apply. Time is money, honey."

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission.