Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France are in Australia. Picture: Netflix
Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France are in Australia. Picture: Netflix
TV

Queer Eye stars are in Australia

6th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

THE stars of Netflix hit Queer Eye have arrived in the nationâ€™s capital Canberra and are believed to be about to give a bloke in nearby Yass a makeover.

The showâ€™s stars - Antoni Porowsi, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karomo Brown and Bobby Berk - were seen at different Canberra eateries on Tuesday. But it will be country town Yass across the ACT border in NSW where they will really make their presence felt.

Billboards featuring the Queer Eye stars have appeared near Yass and a local will get a complete makeover, The Canberra Times reported.

The interviews for the reality show - in which straight men get help with their wardrobe and appearance - were reportedly done a few months ago.

Residents have been invited to an event at a local pub on Thursday night to be hosted by Yass Valley Tourism and a production crew although exact details of what will be happening have not been revealed.

netflix queer eye queer eye for the straight guy television

Top Stories

    Councillor says Coutts should go

    Councillor says Coutts should go

    News Councillor suggests notice of motion to future council meeting

    Shoppingworld bans the smokers

    Shoppingworld bans the smokers

    Business No more walking through the smoke to enter centre

    • 6th Jun 2018 8:13 AM
    Get your water tanks ready!

    Get your water tanks ready!

    Weather It looks like we're in for a wet few days

    Local Partners