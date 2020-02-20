Quest begins to find more fabric

THE END of 2019 was a very sad time for Australia with the bushfires in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. Our closest neighbours in Nymboida NSW lost homes and livelihoods.As Australians do, in times of crisis, we rally together and see what can be done for the victims of these fires.

With this in mind the members of Maclean Patchwork and Quilters are busy doing what they do best, and making quilts for those who lost everything.

So far quilts have been donated by individual members as well as the Ladies coming together to create some beautiful quilts. Tuesday mornings have become a hive of activity. All hands on deck to create these quilts.

In order to continue this project, a lot of fabric is needed. We urge anyone who has any 100 per cent cotton fabric and would like to be part of this project to contact the group through our Secretary, Sue Carl on 0408190697 or turn up any Tuesday from 9.00am till Midday at the Uniting Church Hall in Church Street, Maclean. - ‘Many hands make light work’.

MPQ is also donating 100 per cent cotton flanette to the ‘Days for Girls’ charity. Look though your cupboards and help if you can.

We all want to make 2020 a great year. New members are always welcome. Beginners are encouraged. Friendship is our greatest asset.