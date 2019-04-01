Menu
PLAY SPACE: Clarence Valley Council released initial designs for the new Jacaranda Park.
Council News

Quest to name new playground equipment for Jaca Park

Tim Howard
by
1st Apr 2019 12:00 AM

PLAY equipment for the much-anticipated upgrade of Jacaranda Park should start arriving in Grafton soon, but Clarence Valley Council wants help from residents to name the star attraction: the galleon play ship.

The galleon is a major focal point for the redevelopment of the park and is 22m from end to end, and 8m high at its highest point.

Council parks and recreation officer Gavin Beveridge said it was being built in a shipyard and due to make its maiden voyage to the Clarence River in August.

"The playground at Jacaranda Park will be iconic and themed around the Clarence Valley,” he said.

"It is only fitting then that our ship is named after a ship that historically plied her trade on the Clarence River.”

The council has short-listed options:

  • Susan
  • Sophia Jane
  • Examiner
  • Phoenix
  • Urara
  • Clarence

Information can be found here, where a poll has been opened.

Voting closes on April 11.

Mr Beveridge said the park redevelopment should be complete by Christmas.

clarence valley council jacaranda park playground equipment playgrounds
Grafton Daily Examiner

