Questions answered about Grafton Bridge

NEXT STAGE: The first pier skirt is placed onto the new Grafton Bridge. Caitlan Charles

CLARENCE Valley residents are invited to attend a community information session about the New Grafton Bridge project on Wednesday October 25.

The project team will be available to speak with and answer questions posed by residents and other members of the public at Grafton Shopping World between 12noon and 3pm.

In the meantime, planned building activities between October and December will include:

Continuing vibration, water and dust monitoring

Continuing to install erosion and sediment controls

Extend the temporary jetty on the south bank of the Clarence River

Continue drainage works

Start placement of pavement gravels in South Grafton

Complete foundation work for the new Pound Street rail viaduct

Continue construction of the southern and northern approach embankments

Start manufacture of bridge segments

Continue piling work and pier construction in the river

Start placement of bridge segments

Continue building the Kent Street pump station

Start upgrading of Clarence Street (west), Bridge Street, Butters Lane and Through Street

Complete property adjustments

Continue services relocation.

Of course, to safely carry out these activities, traffic management, including stop/slow traffic control, road shoulder closures and reduced speed limits may be required.

For more information about the project and an updated PDF of the road alignments, visit the RMS website.