Questions answered about Grafton Bridge

CLARENCE Valley residents are invited to attend a community information session about the New Grafton Bridge project on Wednesday October 25.
The project team will be available to speak with and answer questions posed by residents and other members of the public at Grafton Shopping World between 12noon and 3pm.
In the meantime, planned building activities between October and December will include:
- Continuing vibration, water and dust monitoring
- Continuing to install erosion and sediment controls
- Extend the temporary jetty on the south bank of the Clarence River
- Continue drainage works
- Start placement of pavement gravels in South Grafton
- Complete foundation work for the new Pound Street rail viaduct
- Continue construction of the southern and northern approach embankments
- Start manufacture of bridge segments
- Continue piling work and pier construction in the river
- Start placement of bridge segments
- Continue building the Kent Street pump station
- Start upgrading of Clarence Street (west), Bridge Street, Butters Lane and Through Street
- Complete property adjustments
- Continue services relocation.
Of course, to safely carry out these activities, traffic management, including stop/slow traffic control, road shoulder closures and reduced speed limits may be required.
For more information about the project and an updated PDF of the road alignments, visit the RMS website.