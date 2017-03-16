27°
News

Questions asked after water overflows from depot site

Tim Howard
| 16th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
A Hutchinsons Builders employee takes pictures of the water on the site on Wednesday.
A Hutchinsons Builders employee takes pictures of the water on the site on Wednesday. Tim Howard

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"IS THAT water contaminated?”

It was the question everyone in South Grafton wants answered.

A woman driving along Rushforth Rd stopped when she saw the streams of muddy water flowing off the site of the Clarence Valley Council's new depot.

A worker told her the water was fine. But she clearly didn't take him at his word.

Just a few weeks earlier a team of inspectors from GHD Pty Ltd had found pieces of broken asbestos pipes and sheeting on the site, while conducting a visual inspection.

The report to the contractor building the depot, Hutchinsons Builders, noted the pieces had been disposed of and allowed reoccupation of the site, with the proviso there was an unexpected finds protocol in place.

Hutchinsons employed a contractor, Lantrak to truck about 70,000 tonnes of contaminated soil from the site at a cost of about $7 million after asbestos was discovered in November last year.

The rain has created two large dams at the bottom of the site and was has overflowed from the site into the city's stormwater.

Workers on site yesterday afternoon said they could not comment on the situation and any comment had to come from the council.

Later today The Daily Examiner will talk to the council's director corporate, governance and works, Troy Anderson, about the situation.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Questions asked after water overflows from depot site

Questions asked after water overflows from depot site

Just weeks after rain uncovered more asbestos on the Clarence Valley Council's depot site, there is now a muddy stream running from the site into a drain.

Bowler takes two hat-tricks, 9 for 14 in semi-final

MORE THAN A HANDFUL: Coutts Crossing Under 16 all-rounder Nick Lawson tore through the Harwood batting line-up taking a hat-trick and a double hat-trick.

NICK Lawson counts his lucky stars after unbelievable spell

Chris Staff's new single tops the country charts

Grafton country music singer/songwriter Chris Staff has had his music recognised the best way possible by reaching no. 1 position.

Grafton's latest country music artist to enjoy chart-topping success

Diverse line-up of entertaining options

TUNE IN: Swedish guitarist Johannes Moller will perform at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium tonight.

Big line-up of entertainment kicks off Thursday

Local Partners

International visitors flock to North Coast

THE North Coast has experienced strong tourism growth with 331,000 international visitors spending almost $200 million in 2016.

Clarence Valley comes together to celebrate harmony

HAPPINESS: Maclean's Scottish heritage will be featured on Sunday at the Harmony Day event.

Yaegl Elders and Harwood Island Community have planned a massive day

Memorial service to remember fallen truck drivers

Daphne Metcalfe lays a red rose for her husband while at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall annual dedication service on Saturday at South Grafton. Photo Deebrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Grafton Truck Driver's Memorial Wall service on this weekend

Local art works and historical photos to be auctioned

Local art works will go under the hammer in Yamba next month to help secure the financial future of the Yamba Museum.

Local art works to go under the hammer next month.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

What's on the big screen this week

THINGS get weird in Gore Verbinski's new film, Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Joel Edgerton's loving finally debuts.

Chris Staff's new single tops the country charts

Grafton country music singer/songwriter Chris Staff has had his music recognised the best way possible by reaching no. 1 position.

Grafton's latest country music artist to enjoy chart-topping success

Diverse line-up of entertaining options

TUNE IN: Swedish guitarist Johannes Moller will perform at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium tonight.

Big line-up of entertainment kicks off Thursday

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

Owners Committed To Sell

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 $425,000

This Federation style home provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best. Architectural and decorative features provide the character and charm to this...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 AUCTION

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

Vendor Keen To Hear Your Offer!!!

18 Morrison Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 $260,000...

A charming four bedroom low set home positioned just minutes from Graftons CBD, close to the Grafton Base hospital, numerous schools and a convenience shop on...

Motivated Vendors

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $249,000

Located high on South Hill is this four bedroom home, close to schools and transport making it ideal for the young family or investor. The home boasts many...

Delightful Dovedale Home

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $385,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

They built them solid and they built them to last

6 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 3 $425,000

This Maclean family home in the quite Cul de sac of Ayr Street was constructed by a local builder in the day when the supply of good sound hardwood was plentiful. ...

Lot 11 Stockmans Rest - 5491m2

Lot 11 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $159,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!