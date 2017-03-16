Questions asked after water overflows from depot site

A Hutchinsons Builders employee takes pictures of the water on the site on Wednesday.

"IS THAT water contaminated?”

It was the question everyone in South Grafton wants answered.

A woman driving along Rushforth Rd stopped when she saw the streams of muddy water flowing off the site of the Clarence Valley Council's new depot.

A worker told her the water was fine. But she clearly didn't take him at his word.

Just a few weeks earlier a team of inspectors from GHD Pty Ltd had found pieces of broken asbestos pipes and sheeting on the site, while conducting a visual inspection.

The report to the contractor building the depot, Hutchinsons Builders, noted the pieces had been disposed of and allowed reoccupation of the site, with the proviso there was an unexpected finds protocol in place.

Hutchinsons employed a contractor, Lantrak to truck about 70,000 tonnes of contaminated soil from the site at a cost of about $7 million after asbestos was discovered in November last year.

The rain has created two large dams at the bottom of the site and was has overflowed from the site into the city's stormwater.

Workers on site yesterday afternoon said they could not comment on the situation and any comment had to come from the council.

Later today The Daily Examiner will talk to the council's director corporate, governance and works, Troy Anderson, about the situation.