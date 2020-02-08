Questions raised over police chase

A driver continued to evade police after having two tires blown by road spikes.

QUESTIONS have been raised about a decision to continue a police pursuit after a witness said he feared for his life.

On Wednesday afternoon, a dramatic police chase ended in South Grafton after a driver in Maclean allegedly avoided a random breath test.

Police alleged the car was driving so fast and erratically down the Pacific Highway they initially stopped following, but a driver who witnessed the incident has questioned why they chose to follow the car again.

The motorist said he feared for his life as police followed a car – with two blown tyres – into South Grafton and questioned why the pursuit was not terminated.

“I was nearly wiped out by this chase,” the motorist said.

“I reckon the police need some serious answers. Why did they continue the chase into that new roundabout they’ve constructed at great speed?

“I thought I was going to die.”

The motorist said he was in the process of turning onto the Pacific Highway from Ryan St when he was confronted by the pursuit, which headed in the opposite direction towards the Bent St roundabout.

“The blue car being chased nearly wiped out a fifth-wheeler caravan. I don’t know how it didn’t roll.

“The two police cars were drifting sideways around that corner, then into another busy intersection at the Bent St and Ryan St roundabout, all at 3.30 which is a busy time after school’s finished.

“They could’ve killed people left right and centre by bringing that chase down there.”

Detective Inspector Jo Reid of Coffs/Clarence Police said pursuits were heavily governed by policy and would be reviewed through an examination of the video footage from the police cars involved.

“I can’t speak to specifically to what he is referring to, but that would be reviewed as per normal debrief procedures and if there was an issue then we would deal with it.”

Ms Reid said police had the power to call off a pursuit at any time and making that call depended on a number of factors, such as time of day, road and weather conditions and the speed of the vehicle.

“Obviously a huge part of it is weighing up the risk to the public,” she said.

“We have to be careful our actions don’t generate a dangerous reaction from someone.

“It is a very dynamic situation and you have to weigh up the risk in the danger they are posing with the danger in letting them get away, and that is a decision we don’t take lightly at all.”