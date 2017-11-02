News

Questions raised over See Park work

One of the fenced off areas in See Park.
One of the fenced off areas in See Park. Adam Hourigan
by Jarrard Potter

WITH thousands of international tourists flocking to Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival, residents have questioned why Clarence Valley Council repair work hasn't been completed in time for the festival.

Junction Hill resident Warren Peppernell said he regularly visits See Park with his grandchildren, and said he was disappointed to see a focal point for so many tourists during the festival look less than its best.

"It's supposedly the premier park in Grafton, and I think it's a bad reflection on the town and Clarence Valley Council that this work hasn't been done," he said.

"I've been going to See Park for a lot of years with the grandchildren, and the fencing that's been around the pond where part of the pond wall has given away has been up for years.

"Part of the boardwalk looks to have decayed too and up went the fencing again and it's been like that for a couple of months, and nothing has happened."

Clarence Valley Council open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said there was some uneven ground and subsidence in parts of See Park and was fenced as a safety measure to keep people out of those areas until restoration works can be completed.

"Work wasn't started before the Jacaranda Festival because those who had contacted council wanted the park to look its best during the festival when the trees are in bloom and there are many people, particularly tourists, about," Mr Birch said.

Topics:  clarence valley council jacaranda see park

Grafton Daily Examiner
