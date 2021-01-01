QUESTIONS: Will $14m for a new pool help bushfire recovery?

CLARENCE Valley Council has defended using a bushfire recovery grant scheme to apply for $14m to build a new pool complex in Grafton.

The council announced it would apply for the funding from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund for the new pools as well as 14 other projects across the Clarence Valley.

At the most recent Clarence Valley Council meeting, however, they stated that they were not in a position to support requests from the Maclean High School P & C and the Woombah Rural Fire Service for upgrades to their facilities.

Council has already had a successful grant made from the recovery fund, with the state government funding a shortfall in a Restart NSW grant from the fund, allowing council to build a roundabout at Shores Drive in Yamba

Social media chatter has run hot over the issue, with many questioning how roundabouts and pools fulfil the criteria of bushfire recovery.

Acting general manager Laura Black said that the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund was available in three categories: infrastructure projects, such as roads to support increased industrial development, environmental projects and programs including social, business and environmental education initiatives.

“We are proposing a range of projects across the Local Government area that address each of these criteria,” Ms Black said.

“The Grafton Pool is a regional facility and it is considered that redeveloping it to its full potential will have a positive impact on the social wellbeing of the broader community and will also be a draw card for visitors to the area that supports economic recovery.

“It meets the conditions of the grant fund, however funding it will be the decision of the funding body.”

At the recent meeting, council declined to support a request from the Maclean High School P & C to create a multipurpose facility on school grounds that has the capacity to host cultural, performance, educational and social events that would be available for the local Lower Clarence community to access.

“The P & C is concerned that Council’s plans to rebuild the Maclean Civic Hall would not create the capacity to host larger events or gatherings and would not benefit the school community,” the report read.



“Council’s plans to upgrade the Maclean Civic Hall is to create a performance space and facility that can accommodate up to 350-400 seated patrons which is considered adequate for the majority of community events held within the local Lower Clarence area.”

Maclean High School had 796 students as of last year, making it the second largest school in the Clarence, just behind Grafton High at 831 students.



“The P & C correspondence has also highlighted that when compared to other schools within the area Maclean High School lacks an appropriate facility that can cater for all students and their families to attend music, drama and presentation events.

“The lack of appropriate facilities at Maclean High School (MHS) is not something that Council can address with an application to this round of the BLER Funding. There needs to be further consultation and planning undertaken with the NSW Department of Education, Maclean High School and MHS P & C and the broader Lower Clarence community.”

The upgrade of the Maclean Civic Hall is one of the applications council has made to the BLER, requesting $4.5m of a $5.5m project.

Council also resolved not to support an application under the BLER Funding to replace the Woombah RFS Brigade station.

In correspondence to council, Woombah RFS representative Thomas Kerr describes the station as “degrading and undersized” and a “work health and safety risk”.

“The replacement of RFS Brigade stations is the responsibility of the NSW Rural Fire Service and Mr Kerr should address his concerns to the Clarence Valley District RFS Superintendent Stuart Watts,” the report states.

At last week’s meeting, general manager Ashley Lindsay said there had been lots of applications coming in from various community groups.



“I’ve provided letters of support for a number of projects that don’t impact on council assets, but relate to community assets or community programs, and council staff are working with those people to help them with their applications,” he said.

“I’ve just had a meeting today with the Yaegl traditional owners about a project that they are going to put forward for BLER funding … so we’re working with the community as we speak.”



Council’s other applications for BLER funding include a $11m upgrade to the Treelands Drive community centre in Yamba to include the library, upgrades for emergency communication equipment, an upgrade for the Townsend Industrial estate, and Armidale Road Heavy Vehicle Safety and Access improvements.

