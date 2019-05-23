Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

LOOKING: Police are on the hunt for two women in their 20s in relation to a violent carjacking attempt on Friday.

A COUTTS Crossing woman who blew more than six times the legal limit and crashed her car on a short trip to visit her mum, will serve eight months of "house arrest" for her crime.

Robyn Lynnette Wray, 46, was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Monday for the offence, which occurred on January 13.

Police said Wray had attended the Coutts Crossing Tavern from 2pm on January 12 and consumed 12 stubbies of mid-strength beer.

About midnight she decided to drive to her mother's place a short distance from the tavern.

On the way she veered to the wrong side of the road and then left the road entirely and crashed into a safety barrier.

Police noted she smelt strongly of alcohol and could not stand without assistance.

They also noticed an open stubbie of beer in the front of the car and a number of unopened stubbies on the back seat.

Magistrate Karen Stafford described Wray's drink driving record as atrocious, noting she had been caught five times at regular intervals since her first offence in 2000.

Ms Stafford was worried about Wray re-offending while on home detention, and warned her she would go to jail if there were any more offences of this nature.