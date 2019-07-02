QUICKER AND EASIER: Reward for new council system

SHAKING UP THE SYSTEM: Members of the Clarence Valley Council local government awards team join some of their colleagues from other councils in celebrating equal second place in the 2018 Rural Management Challenge.

THE excellence of a new booking system that allows the public to more easily access community facilities has won the Clarence Valley Council an award.

The system, called Bookable, allows members of the public to book council facilities online, freeing up staff from hours of manual work checking availabiity of assets for public use.

The development of the system earned the council staff a NSW Local Government Excellence Award.

General manager Ashley Lindsay described Bookable as an online system that allows members of the public to book parks, sporting fields, public halls and community centres.

"It replaces a clunky manual system where bookings could take weeks to finalise,” he said.

Mr Lindsay said the new system was easier for members of the public and saved staff time and, therefore, ratepayers money.

"The old system required the attention of multiple staff and it could take weeks to finalise a single booking,” he said.

"The new platform provides an automated end-to-end service that allows customers to process their own bookings in minutes.

"It will also help us manage our assets more strategically.”

Mr Lindsay said the working group that developed Bookable included representatives from all council departments involved in the booking process, external software developers and community users. This award is great recognition for our organisation and staff.

The council also took equal second place in the 2018 Rural Management Challenge at the local government awards in Sydney last week.