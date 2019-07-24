Quiet couple's 60th sneaks up on them

THE BIG DAY: Leslie and Julie Hill on their wedding day at the Methodist Church in Beaudesert on July 25, 1959.

THE Junction Hill home of Leslie and Julie Hill holds a few secrets not obvious to the casual observer. But one will be revealed tomorrow when the couple celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

In keeping with the quiet life the couple have lived since arriving in the Clarence Valley in 1961, they're not even sure if there will be a party.

"We used to go out as a family for tea for big occasions, but we're getting a bit too old for that,” Mrs Hill said.

"I'm not sure if the children have got anything in mind, we've not been a family for a lot of parties.”

The couple wmarried in the Beaudesert Methodist Church and came to the Clarence Valley for Leslie to take up a job as a maintenance mechanic at the Nymboida Timber Mill.

"I was working for a big motor dealership in Brisbane, when it was bought out by a bigger company,” Mr Hill said.

"The new owners had to get rid of staff, but promised all of us they would find us a new job.

"They found me a job at the mill at Nymboida.”

Mrs Hill was adamant in 60 years of married life there had not been a single argument.

"I put it down to us both being sensible and really loving each other,” she said.