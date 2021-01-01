Menu
New Year’s Eve arrests plunged in several states as diminished crowds of not-so-rowdy revellers saw off 2020.
Crime

‘Quietest NYE in years’: cops

by Lane Sainty
1st Jan 2021 12:46 PM

Revellers across Australia celebrated as the clock ticked over into 2021 after a difficult year - some at parties, others enjoying more sedate gatherings of a handful of friends, and others still just staying home.

Crowds were down, most notably in Sydney and Melbourne, and police largely praised the behaviour of those who were out and about, with arrests plunging in several states.

In Victoria, the start of 2021 was dubbed the "quietest New Year's Eve police have seen in years".

Officers made 59 arrests, 12 of them in relation to alleged assaults and 25 for drug offences.

The figure was a sharp dip from the 193 arrests recorded in Victoria last NYE.

 

Meanwhile in New South Wales, police declared they were "generally pleased" with how revellers behaved.

But across the evening 219 were arrested and multiple illicit fireworks seized.

Only 5000 people used passes to enter the Sydney CBD to witness the iconic fireworks that usually draw hundreds of thousands to the Harbour Bridge and surrounds.

The number of people watching from boats on the harbour also declined, to just 20 per cent of the usual crowd.

Instead people watched the fireworks on TV at home, or from afar from locations around the city.

In Queensland, 71 people were arrested in the Brisbane region and in Western Australia there were 101 arrests across the state.

In South Australia 78 were arrested, a dive from last year's 106.

In the Australian Capital Territory at least four people were arrested, one of them charged with assaulting police and another for graffiti.

