Quilt up for grabs at arts festival

THE Maclean Patchwork and Quilters have done it again by creating a stunning contemporary raffle quilt which will be drawn at this year's Clarence River Arts Festival.

The festival will take place at the Maclean High School from July 13-15.

Named Tranquillity, the quilt is a large queen size, and the tickets are on sale at Ferry Park Gallery, Maclean for $2.

It will be displayed in Grafton and Yamba before the festival, so watch out for it and grab a ticket or two.

Have you got your Patchwork and Quilting entry forms yet?

You can download it, as well as the other sections, from www.clarenceriverartsfestival.com.au or pick them up from Ferry Park Gallery.