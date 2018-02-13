Quilters help out Ethiopian midwives

GIFT OF GIVING: Catherine Hamlin Fistula Foundation volunteer Judy McMonagle with Clarence Valley quilters who have made 14 quilts to donate to newly trained midwives in Ethiopia.

GIFT OF GIVING: Catherine Hamlin Fistula Foundation volunteer Judy McMonagle with Clarence Valley quilters who have made 14 quilts to donate to newly trained midwives in Ethiopia. Jarrard Potter

HAND-MADE quilts from the Clarence Valley will soon be in Ethiopia as part of a donation to the Catherine Hamlin Fistula Foundation.

Foundation volunteer Judy McMonagle said the quilts would be a part of a presentation to the graduate midwives before they leave the Hamlin College of Midwives to return to their home village.

"The midwives go out in pairs and they're there to detect an obstructed delivery and to take care of the pregnant women, and if they need help with an obstructed delivery the midwives get them off to a major hospital for a caesarian, so it's preventing that from happening by giving them the right treatment,” Ms McMonagle said.

"With the quilts we were making quilts for the nursing aids within the organisation, then we thought it'd be a nice thing to do to present a quilt to the graduates and then they've got that with them for life.”

One of the organisers of the donation, Sal's Sewing owner Sally Butt, said the group was proud to be able to present 14 quilts to the organisation dedicated to eradicating obstetric fistula.

"One of the girls that comes to sewing lessons at Sal's Sewing suggested we first make a group quilt, which lots of ladies made a block which we put together in a quilt,” she said.

"When we were told the Catherine Hamlin Fistula Foundation would like 20 quilts we got together, some had already made quilts that were donated, and Maclean Patchwork Group had two and Lawrence Patchwork Group donated three, so the students spread the word.”