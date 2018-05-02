Menu
2016 Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren walks toward stage to renounce her title on Jacaranda Crowning night.
QUIZ: How well do you know your Jacaranda Queens?

Adam Hourigan
2nd May 2018 6:50 PM

A Jacaranda Queen needs passion for the Clarence Valley and the Jacaranda Festival, and if that sounds like you, nominations are closing soon.

Before you do, why not test your knowledge on one of Grafton's greatest traditions right here in our quiz?

If you are a young woman, aged between 18-29, love the Jacaranda Festival and the Clarence Valley Community. If you want to learn new skills and make new friends and have the time of your life, nominate as a Jacaranda Queen Candidate.

If you are interested in becoming a candidate but not sure about finding a sponsoring business' we can help with that as well. All you need is passion for the Clarence Valley and the Jacaranda Festival.

2017 Royal Party Member Brielle Lentfer said of her time "Going into Jacaranda (Queen Candidates) with no idea what to expect is natural, but now that I have entered and finished my time, I wouldn't trade my memories and skills for anything in the world."

Nominations forms can be download from the Jacaranda website at www.jacarandafestival.com or drop into the Jacaranda office, Level 1, Harvey's Arcade, 54-56 Prince Street.

For more information phone Festival Manager Leah on 6642 3959 or email her at jacarandafest@bigpond.com

