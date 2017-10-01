Quota Craft Fair's handmade goods on show

A WEEKEND of grand finals and ski races left the beaches near empty, but such sporting events couldn't deter the throng who descended on Yamba Bowling Club for the 14th annual Quota Art and Craft Fair.

More than 30 stallholders fed the constant stream of patrons with wooden toys, paintings, clothing, jewellery and glassware - all of which had been hand crafted by local and intrastate artists.

"It's very important for artists to have a platform to show off their local handmade crafts and arts," Quota member Sharman Naylor said. "It's also great to see the large crowds every year because it shows that people still like handmade goods."

For Yamba stall holder Amanda Bennett, persistence, patience and perseverance are the three Ps for success when it comes to making your own handmade items.

A crocheting connoisseur since the age of nine, Mrs Bennett said this dying art form isn't as difficult as it seems.

"An elderly lady showed me the basics when I was young," she said. "Once you get the basics, it's just a matter of practice to get the tension right."

While most patrons were happy to purchase one of Mrs Bennett's crocheted beanies in preparation for next winter, little did they know they were supporting a greater cause.

"Quota is an International organisation whose goals and aims are to help disadvantaged women and children in the community and those with speech and hearing problems," Ms Naylor said.

"Most of the money raised from this weekend will go straight back into supporting the Clarence Valley community."