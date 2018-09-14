The secret Insta life of Bianca Dye

Bianca Dye (second from right) with R U OK Day ambassadors Wendell Sailor (left), DJ Tigerlily and Rob Mills.

Bianca Dye (second from right) with R U OK Day ambassadors Wendell Sailor (left), DJ Tigerlily and Rob Mills.

RADIO personality Bianca Dye, who suffers from anxiety, says she was warned against speaking openly about her mental health issues because people would "think you're crazy".

The warning prompted Dye to start a separate anonymous Instagram account five years ago, called Anxiety Free, where she could share stories about her daily life with anxiety without it affecting her job.

"I was doing a breakfast radio show at the time and I was talking about a lot of those things on there and sharing a lot on my page and I got warned saying 'you shouldn't be sharing that much stuff' and 'you don't want people to think you're crazy'," said Dye, who has since taken up the breakfast gig at 97.3's Bianca, Mike and Bob.

"That was people in the industry and even my family.

"I thought 'I still need a platform. I need to know I'm not alone' and as soon as I started I was inundated.

"I did do it anonymously at first and I'm almost embarrassed and ashamed of that. I thought I don't want people to think I'm crazy or hard to work with.

97.3’s Bianca Dye has opened up about her struggles with anxiety.

"I even got emails from two really high-profile women in the industry who say I get really bad anxiety too and I can't talk about it publicly either."

Dye, who was spreading the message about mental health care as an ambassador for R U OK? Day yesterday, said the conversation had completely shifted in the last few years.

The Anxiety Free page, which now includes her personal life, has close to 54,000 followers, which is triple the number of followers Dye has on her personal account.

"Now it's almost mainstream. It goes to show that it really does touch a nerve with people," she said.