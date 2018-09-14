Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bianca Dye (second from right) with R U OK Day ambassadors Wendell Sailor (left), DJ Tigerlily and Rob Mills.
Bianca Dye (second from right) with R U OK Day ambassadors Wendell Sailor (left), DJ Tigerlily and Rob Mills.
Health

The secret Insta life of Bianca Dye

by Amy Price
14th Sep 2018 8:13 AM

RADIO personality Bianca Dye, who suffers from anxiety, says she was warned against speaking openly about her mental health issues because people would "think you're crazy".

The warning prompted Dye to start a separate anonymous Instagram account five years ago, called Anxiety Free, where she could share stories about her daily life with anxiety without it affecting her job.

"I was doing a breakfast radio show at the time and I was talking about a lot of those things on there and sharing a lot on my page and I got warned saying 'you shouldn't be sharing that much stuff' and 'you don't want people to think you're crazy'," said Dye, who has since taken up the breakfast gig at 97.3's Bianca, Mike and Bob.

"That was people in the industry and even my family.

"I thought 'I still need a platform. I need to know I'm not alone' and as soon as I started I was inundated.

"I did do it anonymously at first and I'm almost embarrassed and ashamed of that. I thought I don't want people to think I'm crazy or hard to work with.

 

97.3’s Bianca Dye has opened up about her struggles with anxiety.
97.3’s Bianca Dye has opened up about her struggles with anxiety.

 

"I even got emails from two really high-profile women in the industry who say I get really bad anxiety too and I can't talk about it publicly either."

Dye, who was spreading the message about mental health care as an ambassador for R U OK? Day yesterday, said the conversation had completely shifted in the last few years.

The Anxiety Free page, which now includes her personal life, has close to 54,000 followers, which is triple the number of followers Dye has on her personal account.

"Now it's almost mainstream. It goes to show that it really does touch a nerve with people," she said.

anxiety stuggles bianca dye editors picks instagram mental health ruokday

Top Stories

    Unregistered firearm, drugs found in Yamba raid

    premium_icon Unregistered firearm, drugs found in Yamba raid

    Crime Police shocked to find what appeared to be a military-style machine gun when they raided a house in Yamba

    Funeral for campdrafting legend will pack Cathedral

    premium_icon Funeral for campdrafting legend will pack Cathedral

    News Campdrafters are flocking from around Australia to farwell a legend

    Ultimate guide to Clarence football grand finals

    premium_icon Ultimate guide to Clarence football grand finals

    Soccer TIGERS headquarters comes alives for football grand finals.

    VIDEO: Police crack $3 million romance, business email scam

    VIDEO: Police crack $3 million romance, business email scam

    Crime Police urge victims of romance or business scams to report it ASAP.

    Local Partners