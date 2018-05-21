Hopping mad: Bunnies to split with Bears over Carney signing

Todd Carney has been snapped up by the North Sydney Bears.

Todd Carney has been snapped up by the North Sydney Bears.

NORTH Sydney have ignored the wishes of the Rabbitohs and signed Todd Carney in a move likely to end the Bears' 11-year relationship, according to a Fairfax Media report.

The Bears have been circling Carney since he returned to Sydney to be closer to his family as his mother battles illness and the Intrust Super Premiership club will reportedly announce the controversial player's signing today.

The Rabbitohs last week publicly warned the Bears that signing Carney would put their feeder club status at risk but according to the report, the Roosters are prepared to swoop in and link with North Sydney.

Bears boss Perry Lopez revealed to Fairfax Media that Carney will make his debut for the club against Wentworthville at Ringrose Park on Sunday.

"The North Sydney Bears see it as a fantastic opportunity to have a player of Todd Carney's ilk join the club," Lopez said.

"He will be donning a Bears jersey and playing in the Intrust Super Premiership from next weekend."

South Sydney are expected to react to the news by pulling all of their surplus NRL players out of the Bears line-up and ending their partnership.

Todd Carney quit the Northern Pride to return to Sydney.

That's a consequence North Sydney are willing to bear.

"We are the North Sydney Bears, we're not South Sydney," Lopez said.

"The decision is based on what's best for our club. At the end of the day, if they don't like the decision the Bears make, they can take it up with us."

LIVE Stream every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. SIGN UP NOW >