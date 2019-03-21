Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Inglis has admitted to struggles with alcohol in the past.
Greg Inglis has admitted to struggles with alcohol in the past.
Rugby League

Inglis: ‘I shouldn’t turn to the bottle for the answer’

by Staff writers
21st Mar 2019 10:00 AM

Rabbitohs skipper Greg Inglis has admitted to using alcohol as a crutch to helping him fight his mental demons in the past.

However the Maroons and Kangaroos star believes he has put those days behind him and no longer thinks that alcohol is the answer to his problems.

"I shouldn't turn to the bottle for the answer," Inglis told League Life.

"Without a doubt I have used alcohol to fight my problems in the past.

"I had a chat with Wayne (Bennett) a couple of months ago about it.

"People forget that I train nine to 10 months of the year and I only get a certain amount of time off.

"But in saying that in that time I have surgeries that I have to get fixed up, so there is only so much time that I get off.

"I have to train for the rest of the year for that to happen, but in saying that alcohol shouldn't be the problem."

 

Greg Inglis has sought out advice from his coach Wayne Bennett about his personal demons involving alcohol.
Greg Inglis has sought out advice from his coach Wayne Bennett about his personal demons involving alcohol.

 

Inglis admits he went to his new coach Wayne Bennett, who is famously a teetotaller for guidance on his drinking earlier this season, but knows the decision is ultimately up to him.

"The problem lies with me and solely with me and I put my hand up and I shouldn't turn to the bottle for the answer," Inglis said.

"I don't think anybody should and going through my mental issues, I am very determined the way I play football, but at the end of the day it is up to the individual.

"I made that decision and I had a chat to Wayne about it and Wayne put me onto someone else, who put me on a really good path."

 

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

More Stories

Show More
alchohol greg inglis nrl rabbitohs south sydney
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Proud club pulls the pin on top grade on season eve

    premium_icon Proud club pulls the pin on top grade on season eve

    Rugby League LOWER Clarence approached the NRRRL two weeks ago after an internal player meeting suggested there was not enough confidence in the first grade ranks.

    • 21st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    premium_icon Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    Council News Mediation push for neighbours warring over bike track

    Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    premium_icon Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    Council News Mayor heads off social media backlash over NZ trip

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    News Emergency services set to be put through their paces tomorrow