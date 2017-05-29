Rabbitohs stars promote healthy living in the Clarence

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 28: Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs scores a try during the round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Hunter Stadium on August 28, 2016 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

The Clarence Valley is readying for a red and green invasion as three of the biggest South Sydney Rabbitohs stars journey to our region to connect with the community.

South Sydney first graders Adam Reynolds, Angus Crichton and proud Bundjalung man Cody Walker will come to the Clarence in an effort to promote healthy lifestyles in the community.

The visit organised by community leader Trevor Kapeen will incorporate a meet and greet at the Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Corporation as well as a chance to meet the players at a dinner at the Maclean Hotel.

Rabbitohs will also get a chance to meet local junior football players when they visit Maclean Public School and Clarence Coast Magpies league training.

"I think it is pretty great to get them out to the Clarence Valley," Kapeen said. "We want to get them down to Bulgarr Ngaru to highlight the importance of general health assessments and living a healthy lifestyle.

"If we want to close the gap, health is a great place to start."

The health centre was offering free general assessments in conjunction with the meet and greet which have all been booked out in the lead up to the event.

Maclean Hotel will also be holding a meet and greet dinner for members of the public to get a chance to have a yarn with the players.

"Everyone is excited to have these players coming to the bush, it doesn't happen every day," Kapeen said. "It is very, very rare for kids in the bush to get a chance to meet their heroes.

"It is great we can get in contact with them and they are happy to jump on the bandwagon with us.

"I don't care how many of the Rabbitohs players turn up, at least we are getting them out to the bush."

All money raised by any of the events will go towards getting the Bundjalung Baygul Warriors rugby league team down to the Koori Knockout tournament later this year.

"Cody Walker himself is a proud Baygul Warrior so it is great they can help us with this cause," he said.