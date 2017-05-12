Rabbitohs to showcase proud Bundjalung artist

RUGBY LEAGUE: When South Sydney Rabbitohs run out onto ANZ Stadium tonight. It will be a proud moment for one important member of the Clarence Valley community.

To signal the NRL's Indigenous Round, Rabbitohs will don a special jersey designed by Yamba indigenous leader Joe Walker when they meet Wests Tigers.

Walker's design was selected by Rabbitohs players out of a shortlist of six options and has a representation of each totem recognised by the Indigenous players in the South Sydney squad.

A noted Bundjalung artist, Walker said it will be a proud moment to have his own work front and centre on the national stage.

"I was completely shocked," he said. "The club rang me out of the blue and said I was one of the five artists shortlisted to come up with a jersey design.

"I thought okay, give me the totems of each player and I will come up with something special.

"Words cannot describe how proud it makes me that the South Sydney boys will be wearing my jersey. It is massive."

Not only did he design the player's strips, but Walker also painted a pair of customised indigenous boots for his nephew, and Rabbitohs star playmaker, Cody Walker.

Walker has been a revelation for the Bunnies since making his prolonged debut at the ripe age of 26 last season. The five-eighth said no game he has played in the green and red has been as important as tomorrow night's Round 10 clash.

"We've got 16 clubs in Indigenous jerseys and my uncle designed the Rabbitohs jersey this year so it's something that is pretty special to my heart," Walker said.

"We had about five or six that we had to pick from and we picked my uncles which was something special."

Walker is represented on the jersey with his totem, the Goanna, with his Indigenous teammates totems linking together and into the Rabbit symbolising unity.

"We have everyone's totems on it, each aboriginal person in the squad and there is a Rabbit that was supposed to be in the middle but it all connects to the Rabbit to show we are all one person."

"It's a great jersey this year and I can't wait to get out there and wear it."