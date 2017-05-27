Rabbitohs visit the Valley in community bid

Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs makes a break during the Round 2 NRL match between the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Lottoland in Sydney, Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SOUTH Sydney Rabbitohs players Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds and Angus Crichton will be in the Clarence Valley next week to meet with junior players, coaches and volunteers.

But before all that, they will have a chance to meet the fans as Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation hold a health assessment day.

Adam Reynolds of the Rabbitohs will come to the Clarence Valley as part of a community visit alongside teammate and proud Bundjalung boy Cody Walker. DAN HIMBRECHTS

The Rabbitohs will be on hand at the Bacon Street Clinic from 9.30am-12.30pm on Monday where you can book your health assessment by phoning 6643 2199.

Bulgarr Ngaru in conjunction with the Clarence Coast Magpies will then host a dinner at the Maclean Hotel on Monday night giving the community a chance to meet the NRL players.

Tables for the night can be booked for the pub beforehand by phoning 6645 2412.

All proceeds from the dinner will help the Bundjalung Baygul Warriors attend the 2017 Koori Knockout in Sydney later this year.