Race club to host live fight night

ON FOR YOUNG AND OLD: Joey Pigg (red) and Sam Lollback in action at the Clarence River Jockey Club last year.

BOXING: Following the unmistakable success of the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club's live fight night last year, the club is raring to get back in the ring when they host another night of gloved action on Saturday, April 29.

Boxing club promoter Dean Cribb said there is already 32 fighters nominated for the fight card, which will be held at the Clarence River Jockey Club once again, but nominations are still open with more boxers expected to work their way into the ring.

While it was a tough night for Grafton fighters at the first Grafton Fight Night, the club will be expecting a much different result this time around with a renewed buzz about the fighters.

Tickets will be available for pre-purchase from the boxing club from Tuesday, April 18 with single entry available for $20 or corporate tables at $120 per head.