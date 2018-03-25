Menu
ON TRACK: Dee Stewart and Rob Butler at the 2018 Laidley Cup at Burgess Park in Gatton on Saturday, March 24.
Horses

Race day revellers dress to impress at the 2018 Laidley Cup

Lachlan Mcivor
by
24th Mar 2018 5:05 PM

RACEGOERS did their best to outshine the action on the track, dressing to impress at the 2018 Laidley Cup today.

There was plenty of fun to be had both on-and-off the track, with seven races across the day, and punters certainly frocked up to enjoy a warm Saturday afternoon at Burgess Park.

Fashions on the Field co-ordinator Tiffany Brieschke said she was pleasantly surprised with the turn-out.

"There were a lot of women who were making an effort to get all dressed up which is great ... and it was lovely to see some of the gentleman dress up with a nice suit and a jacket and a flower in the lapel as well," Ms Brieschke said.

She encouraged others to get involved at future race meets.

"Just come up and enter. It's fun, there's a wealth of prizes to win and just it's a chance to get all dressed up. Coordinate, come in and find a dress, find a fascinator, just get all dressed up. Have some fun, you don't often get time to get all dressed up," she said.

Check out a photo gallery of the day below:

 

