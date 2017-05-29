Race held in honour of all-round good bloke

The funeral of Warwick Thomas Hall at the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday, 27 May, 2017.

RACE eight on today's program at Grafton will be held in honour of Warwick Hall.

The 72-year-old was well known in the local horse racing and greyhound racing communities and his funeral was held at Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday.

He lost of his life from a suspected heart attack last Sunday, May 21, while driving home from Port Macquarie with his partner Jan Finneran.

>> RELATED STORY: Grafton man dies in Pacific Highway tragedy

It is understood he suffered a cardiac arrest prior to the vehicle crossing the wrong side of the road, colliding with a safety barrier, concrete posts and a tree on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie south of Grafton.

Mr Hall died at the scene. Ms Finneran was conveyed to Grafton Base Hospital with minor injuries and was discharged the following day.

The funeral of Warwick Thomas Hall at the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday, 27 May, 2017. Caitlan Charles

The couple part-owned Knight Templar, who they earlier watched earn his eighth career win in the Athol Platt Memorial Benchmark 64 (1106m) at Port Macquarie.

The six-year-old gelding's trainer Jason Reilly has sponsored today's "In Memory Of Warwick Hall Class 2 Handicap" to be run over 1720 metres at 4.20pm.

"It was not a nice surprise," Reilly said of Hall's sudden passing.

"Everyone at the track respected him and he always had a story.

"Personally, he and his wife Jan have been a massive support for me over the last year, and we were lucky enough to have three wins with Knight Templar.

"They were both at Port Macquarie last Sunday and they were both very excited when he won."

Tahaila Tindoy-Stevenson rides Jason Reilly-trained Knight Templar in trackwork.

Four Grafton trainers will be represented in the memorial race and Reilly said it would be a nice touch if a local runner won the event.

Top weight is the Daniel Want trained Defence Witness with a 3kg claim from apprentice jockey Carla Dougherty helping the stable's cause.

John Shelton's Arlington Heights delivers top form into this race with Matthew Paget inthe saddle.

Dwayne Schmidt has Johnny Feedback installed with Jason Taylor on board while the fourth Grafton-trained starter is is Red Ochre trained out of Peter Youngberry's stables with Kasie Stanley in the saddle.

Grafton's Matthew McGuren will ride Bringit for Murwillumbah's Matthew Dunn with the leading jockey needing just three wins to surpass the century mark for the 2016/17 racing season.

Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie said Mr Hall had become a regular at Grafton race meetings and was well known within the racing and greyhound communities.

"Warwick was always on for a chat," Mr Beattie said. "He loved racing and racing people. His smiling face could pop up at almost any track both horses and greyhounds, he always had something nice to say.

"The trip home from Port would have been wonderful. We have all been there reliving the win over and over in our minds and planning our next inevitable victory.

"Sadly for Warwick that trip came to an abrupt end about 20 kilometres from home. He told Jan he felt crook, but before he could pull off the road he was gone.

"Warwick he was the quintessential "good bloke". As I broke the sad news to people I kept getting the same response - "who are you talking about?"

"To the girls in my office he was 'the passionfruit man'. To the lady in the corner shop he was 'three coffees for the boys at the track'. To one of my committee men he was 'yes, I know who you mean now, I had a yarn with him every meeting'.

"But they all had one thing in common - they knew Warwick was a good bloke."