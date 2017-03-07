HOT TO TROT: Noble race plan all that's needed for Want

HIGH HOPES: Noble Ethics, pictured with handler Nicole Richards, will be looking to break her duck today.

EVERYTHING will have to go just right for local trainer Dan Want's mare Noble Ethics if it is to pull off a maiden win at Grafton today.

Want said the rail position would not suit the four-year-old and there were a couple of other issues playing against her.

"Having the rail out is not ideal," he said.

"In that position, you have to be up and in front to be competitive, which is not the best way for her."

But Want and jockey Ben Looker have a race plan for Race 6, the Smart Volatility Maiden Handicap 1610m.

"If she's in last three or four and widest at the corner, she can run on from there," Want said.

"Although the rail position counts against her, they came down the outside last time here, which could play into our hands.

"Whatever happens I know Ben will give her every chance. He's the form rider around at the moment and has ridden her every time this preparation."

Even if Noble Ethics cannot break her duck today, Want said there was plenty of time for her to show her true ability.

"She's a young four-year- old who is getting stronger every preparation," he said.

"She's going up in distance tomorrow to 1600m which is the way she's been heading."

With three second placings and a third from five starts this time around, Want knew a win was going to come.

"She's a bit of a work in progress," he said. "She matures a little bit more after every race and gets stronger after each preparation.

"She's a horse you have to be patient with to get the best out of her."