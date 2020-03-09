Race tips for the Coffs Harbour track today

RACE 1 - 1.40PM: SCHWEPPES MAIDEN PLATE (800m)

6. Frivolosophy $2.60

This mare is having her first start since leaving the Hawkes camp.

It has had two Melbourne starts and was fast enough to lead a metropolitan race on debut. Now with Neil Godbolt, hasn't been seen for 30 weeks and the Tavistock breed generally love a wet track.

Dangers: 2. Bel Academy $3.70 showed plenty of speed resuming on a soft track to only be run down in the closing bounds. Back to an 800m scamper looks to lead this field and should be tough to run down.

4. Lost Light's $3.30 best two runs have been his two first-up attempts in stronger races than this when in the Hawkes stable. Joins the Peter Ball stable and resumes without a trial - one to keep safe. 9. Charge Perminute is a first-starter who moved well in her only trial on a heavy track. Blinkers on for debut shows intent.

How to play it: Frivolosophy to win.



RACE 2 - 2.15PM: A J CIVIL PROJECTS CLASS 2 HANDICAP (800m)

1.Gangika $4

This horse scored her first win at Taree since joining the Jim Jarvis stable and we see no reason why she can't repeat here. Drawn inside so looks to get a comfortable run behind an expected strong speed.

Was caught wide the start prior on a soft track and forgiving of that wet track performance and performed on heavy in the past.

Dangers: Ex-Victorian 3. Sugar Baby $6 has the best formlines but hasn't been since at the races since 2018. Joins the Brett Bellamy yard and trialled well enough to expect a forward showing. 2. Vernazza $3.40 has good speed and won't be easy to get past at this distance.



How to play it: Gangika win, quinella 1 with 2/3.



RACE 3 - 2.50PM: BALLYNESS MAIDEN HANDICAP (1400m)

The task of 4. Grand Anthem $2.70 has been made a lot easier with the scratchings of Kris Lees' two debutants Kumana and Political. Grand Anthem strips a fit horse third up and the four-year-old's best run was at Tamworth over 1400m, the same conditions he faces here.

Dangers: 8. Miss Cronulla $19 is a chance of sneaking into the placings at odds on the strength of her last-start effort at Taree. Makes her own luck. 1. A Report gives away race experience but most of his rivals have had a stack of chances in maiden grade.

How to play it: Grand Anthem to win.



RACE 4 - 3.27PM: KORORA CUP BENCHMARK 66 HANDICAP



1. Bedivere $2.90 little doubt he comes through the strongest lead up runs having contested two Friday night Canterbury races in his most recent starts. He covered ground and was still beaten under 2 lengths at his latest and runner up to Dylan's romance the start before on a soft track. Distance suits and looks the obvious here.

Dangers: 4. Delayed Response $2.90 is having his first start beyond a mile but this mare is by So You Think and has raced well recently in a Randwick Highway race and found the line recently at Doomben.

How to play it: Bedivere Win and quinella 2/4.

RACE 5 - 4.07PM: COFFS COAST CRANES MAIDEN PLATE (1200m)

1. Venusian $6.50 lost all chance when reared coming out of the barriers at Grafton.His effort to work home into 4th was strong and has been performing well without much luck since joining the Bellamy stable.

Dangers: 5. Fergus En Marche $15 is a colt on debut off a good Grafton trial.

How to play it: Venusian Win.

RACE 6 - 4.53PM: COFFS COMETS CLASS 2 HANDICAP (1200m)

13. Texas Target $23 drops back from an acceptable effort at long odds in Highway Handicap and races well on his home track placing four from six attempts. Looks likely to go around at good odds here.

Dangers: 1. Leshrac $2.25 had excuses for his last start effort at Doomben with a foot issue found post-race.

Can bounce back. 3. Rioli gets some positive gear changes with the blinkers going on and concussion plates coming off.

How to play it: Texas Target each-way.



RACE 7 - 5.32PM: HOEY MOEY BENCHMARK 59 HANDICAP (1400m)

7. Antilia $3.40 worked home well in a BM66 on a soft track at Casino. A repeat of that effort from the four-year-old trained by Daniel Bowen has her in the finish again. Hoping for each way odds.

Dangers: 1. Salsa Dreaming $4.20 represents Kris Lees after Meyer was scratched to run at Tamworth and will improve second up after resuming on a heavy track. The handicapper hasn't missed 1. Lawan but the claim helps.

How to play it: Antilia each-way.



