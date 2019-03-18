1806 runs, 100 overs: each state’s path to Shield final

South Australia has to pull off something incredible to make the final

South Australia has to pull off something incredible to make the final

HEADING into the final round of the Sheffield Shield, there is only one spot up for grabs in the decider against Victoria.

Victoria secured their spot in the final for the fourth time in five seasons when they beat New South Wales by 63 runs last week, opening up an 11.85-point gap (50.31 total points) on the second-placed Blues (38.46).

While there is no limit on the amount of points a team can pick up in a single match - more on that later - it is unimaginable that Victoria will lose top spot and their right to host the final at Junction Oval.

Snapping at the heels of NSW is Western Australia with 36.9 points, with reigning champions Queensland (30.82) holding the tightest of leads over fifth-placed Tasmania (29.24).

Yet to win a game this season, South Australia sit last and is next to no chance of climbing off the bottom of the ladder.

Here, we break down what each of the five teams needs to do to join Victoria in the decider. But first, an explanation of how the Sheffield Shield's points system works.

Victoria has already effectively secured its spot in the final.

THE POINTS SYSTEM

The easy part:

A victory is worth six points. A draw is worth one point. A tie is worth three points.

The not-so-easy part:

For the past five seasons, the Sheffield Shield has implemented a bonus point system that is meant to reward teams for attacking play.

Under the system, teams can pick up bonus points for how they perform with the bat and ball in their first innings in each discipline - more specifically, the first 100 overs of each of those innings.

So how do you pick up bonus points?

Quick runs are key to picking up bonus points.

For every wicket a team takes inside the first 100 overs of their first innings with the ball, they pick up 0.1 bonus points. For example, if NSW take eight wickets in the first 100 overs of Tasmania's first innings they will be awarded 0.8 bonus points.

For every run a team scores above 200 in the first 100 overs of their first innings with the bat, they pick up 0.01 bonus points. Hence, if NSW scores 283 runs in the first 100 overs of their first innings they will be awarded 0.83 bonus points.

Is there a cap on bonus points?

Given there are only 10 wickets up for grabs, a team can pick up a maximum of 1.0 bonus points with the ball.

There is no cap on how many bonus points a team can pick up with the bat, so theoretically the sky is the limit and no team is technically out of the running. However, it would be something if South Australia picked up the minimum 23.06 points they need to jump to second - that would a be win (6 points), 10 wickets in the first 100 overs (1.0 point) and 1806 runs in the first 100 overs with the bat (16.06 points). Of course, if South Australia fails to take 10 wickets in the first 100 overs, they could always make it up with more runs.

Quotients and bonus points...Confused yet?

How many bonus points is standard?

On average, teams have picked up 1.34 bonus points a game.

What happens if two teams wind up on the same amount of points?

If the race for second is tight enough that two teams finish on exactly the same amount of points, there are a number of provisions to decide the victor.

The first factor to be considered is matches won. If the two teams have also won the same amount of games, then things get complicated and the calculators come up with a quotient used.

Said quotient sees a team's total runs scored for the season divided by its total wickets lost, and its total runs conceded by wickets taken. The first set of numbers is then divided by the second. The team with the higher quotient is rewarded with a higher spot on the ladder.

NOW TO THE TEAMS!

A win is probably enough to get the Blues through, but a couple of bonus points would be handy.

NSW

Position: Second

Points so far: 38.64

Final fixture: Tasmania (fifth) at Bellerive Oval

What they need to do:

NSW blew a great chance to nail down their own spot in the final last week against Victoria, failing to chase 166 in a low-scoring affair at Drummoyne Oval. If the Blues had managed that, they would currently sit on top of the ladder, leading Victoria by 0.33 points.

Instead, NSW can now ill afford to slip up against Tasmania in Hobart, with anything less than a win putting them at serious risk of missing the decider given third-placed Western Australia face fourth-placed Queensland.

A win for the Blues should be enough to put Queensland out of the picture, but they may need a couple of bonus to keep WA at bay as well.

Western Australia is very much in the hunt for the final.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Position: Third

Points so far: 36.9

Final fixture: Queensland (fourth) at the WACA Ground

What they need to do:

Trailing NSW by just 1.56 points, WA is very much in the hunt to make the Shield final for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The Warriors have not won the Shield since 1999 and if they are going to end their drought they will more than likely need to win their encounter against the Bulls.

If the Blues fail to win their match this week, a victory would realistically be enough to see WA through to the final.

If the Blues win their match against Tasmania, WA will need to win and pick up a healthy amount of bonus points and hope NSW does not do the same.

Queensland look slim chance of making the final.

QUEENSLAND

Position: Fourth

Points so far: 30.82

Final fixture: Western Australia (third) at the WACA Ground

What they need to do:

It is looking grim for the defending champions, who are relying on things to go their way in the Blues' match against Tasmania. The Bulls need NSW to lose, but won't want Tasmania to win too convincingly given they only lead the Tigers by 1.58 points.

Alongside winning, Queensland needs at least 1.64 bonus points to draw level with NSW on points. That is not unimaginable - if the Bulls bowl WA out within 100 overs they would only need to score 264 runs in their first 100 overs with the bat. However, they will likely need more than just the 1.64 bonus points.

Matthew Wade will be chasing rapid runs and a big win over NSW.

TASMANIA

Position: Fifth

Points so far: 29.24

Final fixture: New South Wales at Bellerive Oval

What they need to do:

Tasmania's route to the final suffered a serious hit last week against Western Australia. Set a target of 454 to win, the Tigers gave WA plenty of reason to sweat, making 402 before being bowled out. Alongside missing out on those six valuable points - which would have them sitting third - they were also docked a point for a slow over-rate.

The end result is that Tasmania sits 9.22 points short of the second-placed Blues, who it faces this week at home.

Alongside beating NSW and picking up a plethora of bonus points, Tasmania will be hoping for a draw between WA and Queensland or at worst a win for the Bulls with few bonus points earned.

Whatever the case, the Tigers will need to bowl out NSW within 100 overs (1.0 point) in their first innings before making 422 runs in their first 100 overs (2.22 points) with the bat to join the race for second. That equation slides if the Tigers fail to take 10 wickets.

Even a Twenty20 run-rate would not be enough for South Australia to make the final.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Position: Sixth

Points so far: 15.41

Final fixture: Victoria (first) at Karen Rolton Oval, South Australia

What they need to do:

Oh boy. Sorry South Australia fans, this one is well and truly outside the realm of possibility.

For South Australia to go past second-placed NSW, it needs to beat first-placed Victoria (6 points), and bowl the ladder leaders out in the first 100 overs (1.0 point) as well as piling on 1806 runs in its first 100 overs with the bat (16.06 points).

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on KAYO. The biggest Aussie sports plus the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on KAYO. The biggest Aussie sports plus the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >