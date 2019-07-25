Racers relish fresh track at Grafton Hillclimb event

DIGGING IN: Racer Greg Brown enjoying the new surface at the Grafton Sporting Car Club on Sunday.

DIGGING IN: Racer Greg Brown enjoying the new surface at the Grafton Sporting Car Club on Sunday. Bruce Paul

MOTOR SPORTS: Racers and car enthusiasts took to the Grafton Sporting Car Club's Mountainview circuit for round 3 of the Hillclimb Series last weekend.

The conditions were prime for a solid day of racing action and while the stage looked set for a record breaking day, things didn't all go as expected.

A number of drivers set personal best times on the freshly resurfaced track but many others were left trying to figure out the best way to approach the updated surface with some drivers even spinning out as they neared the finish.

The overall winner on the day was Stan Pobjoy who took his 1978 Volkswagon Special open wheeled race car to victory with a very quick time of 48.13.

Second place honours went to Raymond 'Todd' Wedd in his Subaru WRX after finishing just 0.07 seconds behind Pobjoy while third was claimed by James Short with an impressive time of 49.07 in his Jayton Mark 2.

Three juniors took to the track for some exciting races with William Contojohn taking top honours with a 58.49 second run while his brother Max was not far behind him.

Bruce Paul was on hand for the event and believed that even though there was some difficulty adjusting, the new track surface proved to be a hit.

"Regardless of times and placing, everyone had a great day and the drivers would all agree the new surface is as smooth as the south side of a north facing baby,” Paul said.

The next round will take place on August 18 and should prove to be yet another great day of racing.