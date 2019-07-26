Racers revved up for Casino Drag race meeting

MOTOR SPORTS: Drag racing action returns for the third round of the yearly Casino Drags series at the Casino Aerodrome tomorrow with competitors travelling from far and wide for the event.

Grafton drag racing veteran Sam Campbell was excited for another trip to Casino for the competition that has seen growth with every meet.

"We have competitors coming from Beaudesert and the Gold Coast to Coffs Harbour and here in Grafton,” Campbell said.

"We'll have Bruce Forsite in his 700-horsepower V8 Capri which he claims will take the naturally aspirated V8 class and Phil McLennan will also try his hand in his late model supercharged mustang which should give me a hurry up.”

There will be a wide range of engines and vehicles on display and in use on the track with four cylinder engines all the way up to the big V8 and unlimited categories.

With the races open to anyone interested in competing it comes as no surprise that the Casino Drags have been growing, with over 90 entrants last time and more to come.

Campbell hailed the event as a great way to socialise and have some fun.

"Come along and race ya' mate or just come an watch for a great day of fun,” he said.