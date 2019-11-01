Racers turn up for motocross madness in Maclean

Sullivan Mitchell gets some air at the Maclean motocross track.

MOTOCROSS: It was a good turnout of racers and recreational riders at Maclean Dirt Bike Club Inc last weekend.

By far the most exciting race was the combined MX1/MX2 class, with 17 riders hitting the circuit to battle it out for valuable points as the end of the Club Championship approaches.

There was a three-way battle at the front of the field between Brad and Andrew Fuller and Ben Roots, with Brad coming out on top for the day followed by Andrew and Ben.

Ivy Cross and Jessica Benard featured in the ladies' all powers race, which was combined with the over-35 years.

Cross took three wins from three starts in the ladies' class and competed in the MX1/MX2 class against the men, with a top 10 finish overall.

In the junior classes we had the little guys under-7s demonstrating their riding ability and it was great to see their confidence grow as the day went on.

Some juniors even managed to get some air over the jumps.

Wyatt Galvin dominated in the 65cc 10-12 years class, taking the overall win for the day, with Tyla Spinks a very close second.

Galvin also battled it out in the 85cc nine-12 years class against Riley Crimmins, with both riders dominating.

Overall Crimmins finished on top for the day.

The club will hold its final round for the year on November 10. If you are interested in getting involved or trying your hand in the recreational ride class, please get in touch with the club via their Facebook page.