Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Races descend into debauchery after Cup

by Stephanie Bedo
6th Nov 2019 6:50 AM | Updated: 8:05 AM

 

It happens about the same time at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day every year. After Race 7 has been run, shoes are shed and the drunken debauchery starts to unfold.

A far cry from the polished looks from this morning and Melbourne Cup race day glam, the ties have come off and heels are in hands as the antics from the race that stops a nation shift.

From women pretending to throw up in bins to men wrestling like school boys, revellers were in full swing at Flemington yesterday evening.

 

A woman pretends to vomit into a bin. Charming. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
A woman pretends to vomit into a bin. Charming. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

 

Someone’s had a big day. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP
Someone’s had a big day. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

 

A really big day. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP
A really big day. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

While last year's event saw punters party in the rain, sunny weather provided the perfect atmosphere for revellers this year.

More than 81,000 people packed Flemington, down on last year's figure of 83,471.

As thousands made their way from the racetrack, many were hit with a snag.

The Uber app was reportedly not operating for racegoers due to a technical fault.

 

This lady didn’t pick a winner.
This lady didn’t pick a winner.

 

The Cup revelry kicked up a gear in the afternoon. Picture: taylorjademaree/Instagram
The Cup revelry kicked up a gear in the afternoon. Picture: taylorjademaree/Instagram

 

A high police presence did nothing to halt the good times. Picture: taylorjademaree/Instagram
A high police presence did nothing to halt the good times. Picture: taylorjademaree/Instagram

 

Who needs a picnic blanket when you can have wine on the floor? Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
Who needs a picnic blanket when you can have wine on the floor? Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

 

Ouch, those high heels can be painful. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour
Ouch, those high heels can be painful. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

 

Last week police were reminding all punters to celebrate safely and responsibly.

"Police and Protective Services Officers will be proactively patrolling public transport, roads, and both the public and corporate areas inside the racecourse," Superintendent Therese Fitzgerald said.

"We're there to keep you safe and ensure a small minority don't spoil what is a great week of sport and celebrations for others.

"Expect to see large numbers of police focused on preventing and detecting any anti-social and criminal behaviour."

Police arrested only six people at Flemington Racecourse today - four for being drunk, one for drug possession and another on an outstanding warrant.

At least the shoes are still on. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
At least the shoes are still on. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

 

A couple embrace at Flemington after the big race. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour
A couple embrace at Flemington after the big race. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

 

Some racegoers were too tired ot stand by the end of it. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Some racegoers were too tired ot stand by the end of it. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

 

Anyone for dancing? (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Anyone for dancing? (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

 

Three at once! (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Three at once! (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

 

A couple enjoy a cheeky kiss at Flemington. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour
A couple enjoy a cheeky kiss at Flemington. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

 

Can’t get an Uber? This is another way to get home. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour
Can’t get an Uber? This is another way to get home. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

 

 

 

 

 

 

But some have given up. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
But some have given up. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

More Stories

Show More
debauchery editors picks melbourne cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The horrific reason dogs have gone missing

        premium_icon The horrific reason dogs have gone missing

        Crime "A STEADY stream of largish dogs” have been stolen from the Lismore area, with some houses "marked” prior to the theft.

        GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup day

        premium_icon GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup day

        People and Places Yamba turns out for biggest race

        Vehicle stop for breath test ends in unexpected discovery

        premium_icon Vehicle stop for breath test ends in unexpected discovery

        Crime Police allegedly alerted by suspicious behaviour of passenger

        Hot Rodders to take over Yamba

        premium_icon Hot Rodders to take over Yamba

        Whats On More than 500 cars to fill streets Saturday

        • 6th Nov 2019 7:53 AM