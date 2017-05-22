Rachael ready for her knockout Voice performance

DREAM COME TRUE: Grafton singer Rachael Noakes will compete in the knockout round of The Voice tonight.

GETTING one-on-one mentorship from Delta Goodrem was a dream come true for Rachael Noakes.

The 23-year-old Grafton singer performed one of Goodrem's songs in her blind audition on The Voice, earning a spot on her musical idol's team.

"She's such a mumma hen," Rachael told The Examiner.

"Team Delta is like a little family and she's our mum.

"She will give you what you need to hear, and be brutally honest if she needs to be.

"She's just gorgeous."

Rachael returns to our screens tonight , when she will compete against two other singers on Team Delta in The Voice's new knockout rounds.

In the knockouts, three singers perform their own song based around a theme or artist.

Their coach can only choose to keep one but the other coaches can use one of their two 'steal' options to save an unsuccessful artist.

"The knockouts were definitely not what I was expecting when I walked into this, but I'm really blessed that I got to be a part of it," she said.

"I think it's wonderful that the artists get to have a second chance of singing by themselves before the battle round."

After forgetting some of the lyrics in her blind audition, Rachael said Delta helped her formulate a plan for her knockout performance.

"She told me to get a plan for what you want to sing and stick to that; don't change it every time you sing," she said.

"Delta also helped me to stay in the zone and not get shaken by what's going on around me, which is what happened during my blind audition."

Rachael's knockout will be themed around chart-topping songs from a young, male pop star.

"The song Delta gave me is a really popular song, and I really do love it," Rachael said.

"I was happy because I know and love the song but I also wasn't sure what I could do with it, so that was my challenge."

See Rachael perform on The Voice tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9.