24°
News

Rachael's journey on The Voice comes to an end

Adam Hourigan
| 22nd May 2017 9:00 PM
KNOCKED OUT: Rachael Noakes performs during her knockout round on The Voice.
KNOCKED OUT: Rachael Noakes performs during her knockout round on The Voice.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE may have been knocked out of contention on The Voice, but that won't stop Rachael Noakes from pursuing a career in music.

The 23-year-old Grafton singer was eliminated from the reality singing show after a tough knockout round against Team Delta teammates Grace Laing and Claire Howell.

"With my knockout performance, I potentially tried too hard," she told The Daily Examiner.

"But I think looking back at a performance you always have things you'd like to change."

Rachael performed Justin Bieber's hit song Love Yourself but it wasn't enough to earn a "steal" from one of the other coaches.

"All three of us girls had to tackle the challenge of singing a guy's song," she said. "I think poor Grace took it harder than I did; she's so young. Obviously I was devastated because it's my dream, but I know that this isn't the end; it's only the beginning."

Rachael has been hard at work on her own original music, which she will be able to release after the show finishes.

"I have been getting on my keyboard and writing a lot of songs actually; I'm really keen to get into the studio," she said.

The new music will reflect her growth as an artist since the EP she released a few years ago.

"I had to release the EP as part of my university degree and I'm not in love with it, but I am my worst critic.

"I look at people like Taylor Swift, who started off country and now she's pop."

Rachael also plans to build on the momentum of her exposure from The Voice.

"Even though it ended too soon, it was still such a beautiful opportunity," she said.

"Not losing focus of what I want after The Voice is a big thing for me. I really want music to be my life and I need to work hard at it now."

Keep up to date on Rachael's new music on her YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/Rachael NoakesMusic.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  rachael noakes the voice

Livermore bouncing back after on-field stroke

Livermore bouncing back after on-field stroke

FORMER Kookaburra Brent Livermore has praised the efforts and quick thinking of medical personnel to help his father survive a stroke.

Davis scores last-minute try to clinch thriller

Rebels halfback Kayan Davis puts a grubber through during the Group 2 Round 2 catch-up clash between South Grafton Rebels and Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park.

Rebels half scores solo effort in dying minutes.

Grafton man dies in Pacific Highway tragedy

One of the Tigers players was injured just before half time and was led off the field in the ambulance.

A 74-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest prior to the crash.

Rachael's journey on The Voice comes to an end

KNOCKED OUT: Rachael Noakes performs during her knockout round on The Voice.

Grafton's Rachael Noakes plans to build on momentum of new exposure

Local Partners

A Touch of Realism at Yamba Museum

Artist Paul Bennett to paint in residence this week

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 21/5

Maclean View Club National Councillor Cecilia Bayliss, Fay Murphy 50 years member and Anne Dinham Zone Councillor.

All the news from the community

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Criterion Theatre's new call to arms

Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man.

Life member returns to direct charming comedy

Massive weekend of live music coming up at Pacific

Melbourne hip hop outfit The Outside Inn are in Yamba tonight.

Hip-hop tonight and electro tomorrow at Yamba venue

Rachael's journey on The Voice comes to an end

"I REALLY want music to be my life and I need to work hard at it now."

Rachael's music dream lives on after The Voice exit

Rachael Noakes performs during her knockout round on The Voice.

GRAFTON singer performs Justin Bieber hit in knockout round.

Hervey Bays to star in international horror flick

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

WIN acquires rights to Southern Cross Media television

WIN network coverage

Changes to take effect at end of the month

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Prince Street Commercial

1/12 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

Commercial Located in the business sector of Prince Street and part of a ... AUCTION

Located in the business sector of Prince Street and part of a four unit strata building, this bottom floor 76 square meter property is available for sale. The...

Prime Westlawn Location - It must be Sold

295 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $345,000

Our vendor's instructions are clear - 295 North Street will be sold. Presenting a low maintenance lifestyle in a sought after Westlawn address just moments to...

Your Own Oasis 25 Minutes to Town

427 Middle Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

House 1 1 SALE

Positioned at the end of a quiet country road, this stunning property of 156 acres is perfect for those who are in search of privacy and tranquillity. Versatile in...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

YOU WON&#39;T BELIEVE THE SERENITY - JUST 35 MINUTES TO TOWN

543 Purgatory Creek Road, Lilydale 2460

Rural 3 1 5 $489000

Offering gorgeous views to the Gibraltar Range, this dynamic 290 acres guarantees you solitude and peace. Boasting a stylish and modern home with high ceilings...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Owner Liquidating Investment

3 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $370,000

An incredible opportunity to acquire your home in Maclean for families and the prudent investors. This attractive split level design home suited to the side...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

Your Search Ends Here

36 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Looking for value for money? Then look no further! Just make sure you look quickly though because this feature packed property has been priced to meet today hot...

HAMPTON&#39;S STYLE COTTAGE - Affordable entry with low holding costs

241 Lawrence Rd (Great Marlow), Grafton 2460

House 2 1 $230,000

Grafton is well renowned for its historic streetscapes and a home with heart is always highly sought. Fresh to the market is this recently refurbished settlers...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!