Rachael's journey on The Voice comes to an end

KNOCKED OUT: Rachael Noakes performs during her knockout round on The Voice.

SHE may have been knocked out of contention on The Voice, but that won't stop Rachael Noakes from pursuing a career in music.

The 23-year-old Grafton singer was eliminated from the reality singing show after a tough knockout round against Team Delta teammates Grace Laing and Claire Howell.

"With my knockout performance, I potentially tried too hard," she told The Daily Examiner.

"But I think looking back at a performance you always have things you'd like to change."

Rachael performed Justin Bieber's hit song Love Yourself but it wasn't enough to earn a "steal" from one of the other coaches.

"All three of us girls had to tackle the challenge of singing a guy's song," she said. "I think poor Grace took it harder than I did; she's so young. Obviously I was devastated because it's my dream, but I know that this isn't the end; it's only the beginning."

Rachael has been hard at work on her own original music, which she will be able to release after the show finishes.

"I have been getting on my keyboard and writing a lot of songs actually; I'm really keen to get into the studio," she said.

The new music will reflect her growth as an artist since the EP she released a few years ago.

"I had to release the EP as part of my university degree and I'm not in love with it, but I am my worst critic.

"I look at people like Taylor Swift, who started off country and now she's pop."

Rachael also plans to build on the momentum of her exposure from The Voice.

"Even though it ended too soon, it was still such a beautiful opportunity," she said.

"Not losing focus of what I want after The Voice is a big thing for me. I really want music to be my life and I need to work hard at it now."

Keep up to date on Rachael's new music on her YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/Rachael NoakesMusic.