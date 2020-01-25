Menu
Racing action will return to the Clarence River Jockey Club this Monday.
Horses

Racing action set for a return to the CRJC

Jarrard Potter
25th Jan 2020 12:06 PM
RACING: After more than a month’s break from racing, the Clarence River Jockey Club is set to welcome back a strong field of competitors for the Australia Day long weekend on Monday.

The last race meeting held in Grafton was on December 1, and CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said the club was keen to get 2020 started on the right foot.

While Grafton was lashed by a severe storm on Thursday, which tragically claimed the life of one racehorse when tree branches fell on an on-course stable, and saw the track receive a soaking of 21mm of rain over the past 24 hours on Friday to add to 194mm for the last seven days, Beattie said the track was in great condition.

“The break is terribly important, it’s our chance to allow the track to rejuvenate every year so it’s a really important part of our planning for the way we run the club to have some time away from racing over December and January,” Beattie said.

“That being said, it’s always wonderfully exciting to get back into racing for another year.”

With this year’s race meet taking place on the Monday public holiday as part of the Australia Day long weekend, Beattie said he hoped to see a good crowd at the track for the CRJC’s first race meeting of 2020.

“I think we’ll get a really good crowd,” he said.

“We host a race meeting on this weekend every year, this year we’re back on the Monday for a one-off and we’re looking forward to it, and I’m sure it will be well supported.

“I just hope it’s a nice day with the weather because there will be a lot of free stuff for everyone, with live music and entertainment.

“It’s going to be a fun day out for the whole family.”

Racing at the Clarence River Jockey Club will start at 1.04pm, gates open at 12pm. For more details visit www.crjc.com.au.

