RACING: Back to basics for Wacky Doo

CLASS 2 HCP: When five-year-old gelding Wacky Doo was brought to trainer Julie Hodder in October last year, she knew something wasn't quite right.

"His form was quite good, and he did win a few races, but it was obvious he really needed a spell,” she said.

"We thought he had an injury because the wheels just fell off. Whether the horse had slipped over or something, either way, he wasn't himself. He was very much in need of a rest.”

After discovering an issue with his back, Hodder enlisted Grafton veterinarian Alan Giles and acupuncturist Sean Everson, who have since brought him back to form.

"At the end of the day, we just maintain them and look after them the best we can,” she said. "You hope to give them one hundred per cent and you hope that they return that effort with a win.”

ON BOARD: Jockey Belinda Hodder will be back in the saddle for her mum, Julie, today. Adam Hourigan

With the five-year-old gelding running in today's Crown Hotel Motel C2 1410m Hcp, Hodder is confident of a win.

"I think he's going to run a great race,” she said.

"He loves the Grafton track because it's a smaller field. He does get back but I expect a good showing this race.

Riding Wacky Doo in today's race is Hodder's 28-year-old daughter Belinda.

"She simply loves him,” Hodder said. "She rode him the other week and said he felt awesome.”

Hodder said a win from Wacky Doo today would be extra special.

"There's nothing better than your child riding a winner for you,” she said.

"She's a hard worker and deserves every bit of success.”

Meanwhile, another contender from the Hodder stables, La Dolce Vita, is going to be hard to beat in today's Harwood Hotel 1006m Hcp.

"When she was sent to me, she was the naughtiest horse I've ever trained, but she's trying to be a good girl these days,” Hodder said.

"She also had a few problems that needed to be ironed out, but thanks to veterinarian Giles, she's going to be hard to beat from barrier one; she's a speedy little horse.”