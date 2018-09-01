Racing club calls on community to help support farmers

Greyhound trainers from around the country have been putting their dogs through their paces ahead of the July Winter Carnival at Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

GREYHOUNDS: The Grafton Greyhound Racing Club is going in to bat for our farmers who are doing it tough and they need your support.

The greyhound club is joining forces with Lions Club of Grafton Big River to help raise money for drought relief at the race meeting on Monday.

The club will be charging an entry fee of $5 with all proceeds going towards the appeal as well as running raffles throughout the night and donating sponsorship dollars to the cause.

For club president John Corrigan, who grew up on a small dairy farm west of Tamworth, it was the least his club could do to help.

"I came off the land myself and I know how hard it is for these farmers with the tough conditions they are experiencing,” Corrigan said.

"We at the club thought we are in a lot better position than a lot of those farmers are, so why don't we try and help.”

With the Lions clubs of Australia already supporting the farmers through their Australian Lions Foundation or the Lions Need for Feed program, it was an easy choice for the greyhound club to link up with the community organisation.

"They have been doing great things to support the community so we were glad to have them come on board with our initiative,” Corrigan said.

"It is such a shame to see these farmers having to go through these conditions.

"They can't see any rain.”

Corrigan said he hopes the entire community comes out in support of the fundraising effort.

The first race is down for decision at 6pm.