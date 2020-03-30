Racing continues across NSW under new restrictions

RACING: Thoroughbred race meetings in NSW will continue to proceed under strict biosecurity risk management protocols in accordance with government and health authority advice.

The Clarence River Jockey Club is set to hold its next race meeting on Tuesday in a much different racing climate to what many punters are used to.

This week NSW was divided into three separate regions, with jockeys required to nominate where they will be based.

Jockeys are now required to select the region they will ride in and must not accept rides in other regions.

The jockeys registered to ride in this North region of the state will also have less competition from the likes of Robbie Fradd, Andrew Mallyon and Jake Bayliss.

The closing of the Queensland border has also closed the gate to raiders from the north, a potential boon to Northern Rivers based trainers.

CRJC chief executive officer Michael Beattie said Tuesday’s nine-race program is “still on, subject to government and Racing NSW” stipulations.

“We will race for as long as we can,” Michael Beattie said.

At this stage the huge July Racing Carnival is still although preparations for that are in a holding pattern.

It is much the same for the Lismore Turf Club’s September 24 Lismore Cup meeting.

The LTC has cancelled other functions as well but prepares for an April 18 TAB meeting.

At nearby Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram is also hopeful an upcoming TAB meeting will be held.

“We race again on April 7,” Matthew Bertram said.