Racing gears up for a new year

BACK RACING: Clarence Valley Jockey Club will host racing action for the first time today since the Maclean Cup.

RACING: The New Year for Grafton racing effectively begins today with the first meeting after the July racing carnival, says Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie.

"Yes, really it's the first race meeting of the year for us,” Beattie said.

"Everything culminates for us with the carnival, so you can definitely say this is our New Year.

"We've got a lot more weekend meetings planned for the coming 12 months.

"It really gives people who like to go to the races a chance to get out here in their free time.

"It's become a bit of a reality that country racing is seen as a venue to TAB racing, but we've been able to turn back the clock”.

Beattie said the reasoning behind the move was to give the smaller outlying centres around Grafton a chance to hold their popular meetings so community members could come into town.

"Events like the Brushgrove Cup and the Ulmarra Chip in Cup are great little events for those communities, so it's been great to have them on weekends,” he said.

"We also have days like the AHA Cup and the Blues, Brews and Barbecues, which have added attractions to get people out to the track.”

Beattie said today's meeting at Grafton was shaping up as a good day of racing as well as marking a couple of milestones.

"We've named races for Monday after our Premiership Winners and because it's close to the National Jockey Trust day, we've named three of our races after three local jockeys who've passed on after falls at the track,” Beattie said.

Beattie also reminded race fans tickets for the the Horse of the Year dinner in October were about to go on sale.