RACING: Grafton trainers earn wins on home track today

OFF AND RACING: The horses jump out for Race 1 at Clarence River Jockey Club, with winner Jebrowka caught last at the jump in the blue and white stripes. Adam Hourigan

RACING: With Grafton trainers among those in the winner's circle at the CRJC today, take a look at some of the racing action that unfolded.

RACE 1: After a run of three fourth placings, Jenny Graham-trained Zubrowka broke through to claim its maiden win in the first race at the Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday.

The three-year-old gelding managed to finish ahead of Greg Kilner-trained There's Always One, with the two horses battling on the home straight for dominance in the Kensei Club Closes Monday Maiden Plate (1710 metres).

Jenny Graham Racing's Melinda Turner said the stable was very happy with the win by Zubrowka, which was piloted by hoop Kirk Matheson.

"I'm very happy with the win, he's been very consistent but has probably needed a bigger track, which is what we got here in Grafton," Turner said.

"It was a very tight finish and we didn't know who had won for a while but we're very happy with the win."

Zubrowka's last three races have been over the 1500m, but Turner said the step up in distance was what was needed to get the best out of the galloper.

RACE 2: Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn, who leads the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainers premiership, won with Ser Ser Schon.

Four kilogram claiming apprentice Emily Atkinson rode the little four-year-old daughter of Benfica well.

She rides the mare in all her work and was delighted with her performance although she had cause to worry 300m from home.

"She hit a flat spot at the 300m but hit the line well," Emily Atkinson said.

"She jumped well, got in the field and relaxed. At work she just wants to go all the time."

Stable former Danny Wheeler said Atkinson's relationship with the mare was a key factor in the win.

"She rides her in all her work."

He said the apprentice deserves the success.

"She turns up every morning, rides eight or 12, jump outs and babies, she's a credit to herself."

RACE 3: John Shelton believes Wotsizname might be a horse to remember after his breakthrough win at Grafton today.

The three-year-old gelding son of Harbour Watch cruised to a dominant win in the $22,000 Carnival Starts Westlawn Day June 30 Maiden Handicap (1206m) at his fifth race start.

He had drawn barrier 18 and his Grafton trainer admitted that "frightened" him a lot.

"Matty (Bennett) rode him well though and got him to settle," he told Sky Thoroughbred Central's Garry Kliese.

"He's a nice horse and in six months time he might make a real good horse."

Matt Bennett agreed.

"It was a good win from that barrier," he said.

"He began well and was three deep but I had a good hold of him/ He's a nice horse who just has to take the next few steps up. I can see him going through his grades."

John Shelton said Wotsizname is "still learning".

"He's getting better all the time, he's got a future."

Shelton was also galloping Kosciuszko winner Bellflyer between races today and has the gelding set for another crack at the Ramornie Handicap at Grafton, a race he ran second last year, before winning the $1.3million Kosciuszko.

"It was my biggest thrill in racing," he told Kliese.

RACE 4: Dantga continued its excellent on its home track, taking out the Credit Again Handicap (1206 metres).

Speaking after the race, trainer Dan Want said he wished he could trot the eight-year-old across the road to the Grafton track for a 1200m race every week.

"The preparation wasn't too bad, he just likes being at home so I try and just keep him happy," Want said. "I thought he might have found the lead a bit better but once he straightened he kicked through."

RACE 6: Social Conquest is a quirky horse with plenty of tricks but left all his issues at home in his Coffs Harbour stable when he surged to victory at Grafton today.

The five-year-old gelding son of Love Conquers All drove down the middle of the track for a narrow win from fellow Coffs gelding Smiling All (Sally Taylor) and win the Book A Carnival Marquee Benchmark 58 Handicap (1106m).

It was Social Conquest's third win at his 17th start and first for Aiden St Vincent after being shuffled from a couple of other stables.

"They all said he had ability but he was a problem from day one," Aiden St Vincent said.

The former Tamworth horseman will be hoping all the quirky tricks and issues fostered by the gelding might take a back seat after his confidence booster today.

"He's a creature," Aiden told Sky Thoroughbred central's Garry Kliese.

"He's dirty on the world. Got multiple things, can be so difficult. Just such a relief to win. He's got plenty of tricks but Jasen knows them all."

Jasen Watkins laughed.

He'd watched a lot of his races and nodded when asked about his tricks.

"He's got quite a lot of them," he laughed.

"But this was good for Aiden, he's stuck by me."

RACE 7: Former Inverell trainer John McLachlan, now based at Taree, celebrated a good win when Gold Skye led and defied his opposition in today's Racing Dreams 9am Saturday Class 1 Handicap (1410m).

"He got the good gate today and used it," McLachlan said of his gelding who drew barrier two.

Matt Bennett rode him and said "he's a free running horse who travelled nice".