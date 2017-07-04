24°
Racing history on show at Lawrence

Adam Hourigan
| 4th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
MEMORABILIA: Patsy Parkes, granddaughter of Doug Payne, trainer of horse Flashing Red, holds one of his trophies on display at the Lawrence Museum's 150 years of racing display.
MEMORABILIA: Patsy Parkes, granddaughter of Doug Payne, trainer of horse Flashing Red, holds one of his trophies on display at the Lawrence Museum's 150 years of racing display.

AS PATSY Parkes holds onto one of the many trophies won by her grandfather Doug Payne's horse Flashing Red on display at the Lawrence Museum, she said she thought he would have approved.

"It's beautiful, it's lovely - it's good for Lawrence. Doug would've been very humbled.”

The trophies are part of a new display at the Lawrence Museum, which is celebrating 150 years of racing in the Lawrence area, of which Flashing Red was a central part.

"He won the South Grafton Cup, Lismore Cup, Inverell Cup just to name a few,” Patsy said.

"He was like a local hero around here, and he was just like their personal pet.

"The flag was even at half mast when he died... and they buried him on Doug's property.”

Flashing Red was ridden by local Bev Want, whose daughter Tegan Harrison is making strides as a jockey. The display also includes many of their great stories and images.

Display organiser Roz Jones said the idea came about when they received an album of information and photos on Flashing Red.

After she and co-organiser Marie Besson started some research, they found that the first Lawrence Cup was held in 1867 at the current golf course site, and that this year marked 150 years of racing, and so started to build a display.

"And the more people we talked to, they started offering all these items.”

The display includes race photos, silks, hats, saddles and stories of the legends of Lawrence racing, something Ms Jones said was quite popular through the years.

"In the early days they had Pullens boats and full buses bringing people from Grafton to Lawrence,” she said.

"And it's great to tell the stories of some of these people and horses... they are an icon around here.”

The exhibit will be on display for two months. The museum is open Tuesday 9am-1pm and Saturday 1-4pm.

