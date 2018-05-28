RACING: Hopes on Pickering to keep Hidden Storm in line

MDN HCP: FRUSTRATING.

It is the one word Grafton trainer Shane Everson returns to most when describing exciting gelding Hidden Storm.

The four-year-old is the MrConsistent of Everson's stable, having finished outside the top four on only two occasions in 11 starts since joining the yard.

But he is yet to convert that impressive form when it matters most.

"He is a frustrating horse, but mainly in the way that he has plenty of ability but just keeps finding something better than him,” Everson said.

"I can't count the amount of times he has just been beaten by something that has gone on to win in the city next start.”

Everson said the gelding had not been easy to deal with, after it was thrown out of its former stables on the Gold Coast for behaviour issues.

But he has a secret weapon in the form of apprentice Olivia Pickering, who has managed to bring the headstrong gelding under control.

"They couldn't do anything with him on the Gold Coast, he used to throw himself down at track work and refuse to go in the walker,” he said.

"He is a handful, but Liv has managed to do a fantastic job with him. She puts a lot of time into him and it has paid off.

"If he keeps placing in races, he will keep paying for himself and earning his owners a nice bit of coin, so I can't complain.

"We are hoping he can break through though. He deserves to be a winner.”

The enigmatic gelding will get his best opportunity yet when he lines up out of barrier eight in the Cansdell Signs CG&E Maiden Handicap (1115m) at Grafton today.

Pickering will take the reins, and with her 2kg claim, the horse will carry next to nothing on his back (55kg).

While Everson said he was unsure how the gelding would go pushing out to the 1100m mark after finishing third over 800m last start at Coffs Harbour, he expects to see him among the finishers when the whips begin to crack.

"It would be good for Olivia, she loves horses and would love to win on him,” he said.