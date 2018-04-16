RACING: Loose cannon Steppin' Out to go back-to-back

BIT HOT: Andrew Paramore's Steppin' Out with Kerry Parih. The horse is returning to the track after his first win last month.

BIT HOT: Andrew Paramore's Steppin' Out with Kerry Parih. The horse is returning to the track after his first win last month. Caitlan Chartes

CLASS 1 & MDN PLT: Andrew Paramore might have been the butt of a few jokes, but patience might be the key with Steppin' Out.

With his first win under the saddle at Grafton on April 3, the four-year-old gelding will truly be Steppin' Out with something to prove today in the Jacaranda Hotel Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1700).

"He gets himself a bit hot, but this preparation he's been a lot better to deal with,” Paramore said.

"He's still sort of new and doesn't know what he's doing. If we could contain some of that energy, that seems to be the hardest part at the moment.

"He needs to relax, he can't go like that and win too many races.”

In work, Steppin' Out is cool, calm and collected, but come race day he gets eager and needs a strong set of hands to guide him to the finish line.

"When you get him around the stables, you wouldn't think he could be like that but, when he gets around the races, he's just a real nervy sort of horse,” Paramore said.

"It's been hard work trying to get him to relax and be a bit happier about things.”

Taking him across the line in his last win and today is apprentice jockey Ceejay Graham, who Paramore said could be a key part of reining him in and keeping him under control.

"He was probably a bit strong for her early (in his first win), but now she knows him a bit better,” he said.

"Ceejay is a good rider, it doesn't really matter what kind of horse you put her on, I think she will suit most horses.

"I said to her father early on, 'Jeez that girl rides good', and she's done nothing to change my opinion.”

Paramore has drawn barrier one, which he says won't really matter for the horse.

"I don't think the alleys really matter to him, but you never knock back one alley,” he said.

"Because he's still a bit new, the gate speed he's got, he generally clears them anyway.”

Paramore isn't concerned about his weight claim of 59kg either.

"Ceejay's claim gets him 57kg, and he's a big, strong horse and his main concern is himself,” he said.