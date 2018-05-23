Menu
English presenter Hayley Moore hangs on to Give Em A Clump.
WATCH: Presenter reels in runaway horse

23rd May 2018 1:05 PM

ENGLISH racing presenter Hayley Moore stunned viewers when she put her body on the line to reel in a runaway horse at Chepstow on Tuesday.

Moore, covering the meeting for At The Races, jumped into action when the riderless Give Em A Clump galloped towards her after it dislodged its rider, Fran Berry, in race three.

To the amazement of her fellow presenters and viewers, Moore, who is the sister of champion English jockey Ryan, ditched her microphone and stood in front of the oncoming horse before grabbing the reins.

As Moore hung on tight, she was dragged along the turf for a couple of metres before the horse came to a halt.

Moore dusted herself off and gave Give Em A Clump a pat before unsaddling the horse.

"I just couldn't bear to see it go out on another lap so, yeah, I thought we'd go for it," Moore said. The horse, fallen jockey and presenter emerged from the incident unscathed.

 

