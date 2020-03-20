Racing set to continue in Grafton behind closed doors

LOCKED OUT: Spectators will not be permitted entry to either the Clarence River Jockey Club or the Grafton Greyhound track following advice from the NSW Government and racing governing bodies.

RACING: Action at the Clarence River Jockey Club and Grafton Greyhound Track will continue behind closed doors, with both organisations set to continue racing to no crowds.

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie said in accordance with the advice received from the Chief Medical Officer to the Commonwealth and NSW Government, as well as Racing NSW in regard to coronavirus, the club would conduct upcoming race meetings without spectators until at least May 4.

“With a ban on events of more than 500 people, access to the racecourse will be restricted to industry personnel only including licensed racing participants and limited broadcast and media representatives,” Beattie said.

“Owners, Clarence River Jockey Club members and general admission guests will not be permitted entry.

“On our current advice these restrictions will be in place for the race meetings scheduled up until May 4 2020. Further consideration will be given to meetings beyond this date as more information becomes available.”

Greyhound Racing NSW and the Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission announced this week that effective midnight on March 16, 2020, no members of the public will be permitted to attend greyhound races for the foreseeable future.

A statement from the two bodies said given the current situation regarding COVID-19 and the health advice provided by both the state and federal governments, both organisations have determined that it is in the public’s best interest, and also of staff and participants, to prohibit spectators from attending race meetings until further notice.

Racing at all locations will continue as normal with only trainers, handlers, race officials and GWIC staff permitted to attend race meetings, however anyone in these roles who is feeling unwell or may have been exposed to COVID-19 must avoid the track and isolate themselves according to NSW Health advice.