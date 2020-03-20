Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCKED OUT: Spectators will not be permitted entry to either the Clarence River Jockey Club or the Grafton Greyhound track following advice from the NSW Government and racing governing bodies.
LOCKED OUT: Spectators will not be permitted entry to either the Clarence River Jockey Club or the Grafton Greyhound track following advice from the NSW Government and racing governing bodies.
Horses

Racing set to continue in Grafton behind closed doors

Jarrard Potter
20th Mar 2020 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: Action at the Clarence River Jockey Club and Grafton Greyhound Track will continue behind closed doors, with both organisations set to continue racing to no crowds.

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie said in accordance with the advice received from the Chief Medical Officer to the Commonwealth and NSW Government, as well as Racing NSW in regard to coronavirus, the club would conduct upcoming race meetings without spectators until at least May 4.

“With a ban on events of more than 500 people, access to the racecourse will be restricted to industry personnel only including licensed racing participants and limited broadcast and media representatives,” Beattie said.

“Owners, Clarence River Jockey Club members and general admission guests will not be permitted entry.

“On our current advice these restrictions will be in place for the race meetings scheduled up until May 4 2020. Further consideration will be given to meetings beyond this date as more information becomes available.”

Greyhound Racing NSW and the Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission announced this week that effective midnight on March 16, 2020, no members of the public will be permitted to attend greyhound races for the foreseeable future.

A statement from the two bodies said given the current situation regarding COVID-19 and the health advice provided by both the state and federal governments, both organisations have determined that it is in the public’s best interest, and also of staff and participants, to prohibit spectators from attending race meetings until further notice.

Racing at all locations will continue as normal with only trainers, handlers, race officials and GWIC staff permitted to attend race meetings, however anyone in these roles who is feeling unwell or may have been exposed to COVID-19 must avoid the track and isolate themselves according to NSW Health advice.

clarence river jockey club coronavirus clarence crjc grafton greyhounds
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        premium_icon Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        News Australian Banking Association announces extraordinary measures for small business owners

        Markets get creative to support Clarence business

        premium_icon Markets get creative to support Clarence business

        News Yamba River Markets will reach customers differently this weekend

        Grafton Tiger named captain of Team of the Decade

        premium_icon Grafton Tiger named captain of Team of the Decade

        AFL 'To be named as leader of that team is a heck of an honour'

        Police charge man over alleged child indecent assault

        premium_icon Police charge man over alleged child indecent assault

        News Sexually explicit images were allegedly sent to a young girl