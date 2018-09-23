Menu
Cooper Cronk clutches at his injured shoulder. Picture: Getty
Rugby League

‘Severe’: Crook Cronk racing grand final clock

by Staff writers
23rd Sep 2018 11:34 AM
ROOSTERS halfback Cooper Cronk will be given until grand final kick off to prove his fitness after scans revealed the inspirational recruit sustained a severe left rotator cuff injury.

Cronk injured his shoulder just before halftime in the Roosters' semi-final victory over traditional rivals South Sydney on Saturday night.

The playmaker courageously finished the match despite some brutal attention from the Rabbitohs defence.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson was confident Cronk will be ready for Sunday's grand final against Melbourne Storm.

"He'll (Cronk) go and get scans (Sunday) and we'll know more - I'd say he'd be right to play next week, though,'' Robinson said.

Cronk's club captain, Boyd Cordner, reserved special praise for the halfback after Saturday's win.

"I wouldn't expect anything less from Cooper,'' Cordner said.

"Everyone that has played with him knows that he's one tough guy and he would do anything to try and get the win and that showed tonight.''

 

Cooper Cronk is smashed late by Tevita Tatola. Picture: AAP
The Roosters said rehabilitation on the injury has commenced and he will be given until kick off to prove his fitness.

The Roosters are sweating on Jake Friend's grand final availability after the hooker was put on report for a dangerous tackle on Greg Inglis.

