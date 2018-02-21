RACING: Dex puts support behind vital charity

Wayne Lawson gelding Dominant Crown storms across the line to win by a length in the Benchmark 60 at Grafton.

Wayne Lawson gelding Dominant Crown storms across the line to win by a length in the Benchmark 60 at Grafton. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: The Daily Examiner is proud to enter the Racing NSW TAB Editors' Challenge with The Championships at Randwick on the horizon.

The challenge allows newspapers from all seven racing regions represented in the $500,000 Country Championships final to nominate a charity, which would receive $5000 if one of that region's finalist horses won the big race.

In 2017, The Daily Examiner was successful in winning the $5000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, and this year we are going into bat for another charity close to our hearts.

Inspired by the tragic death of Grafton's Holly Butcher and her pledge to get more people to donate blood, The Daily Examiner has nominated the Red Cross Blood Service.

With plenty of top line challengers coming out of the Northern Rivers in time for the Championships qualifier at the Clarence River Jockey Club on March 11, we are confident of winning the challenge again.

The large Matthew Dunn stable at Murwillumbah will again lead the charge for Northern Rivers trainers with excitement machine Lifesaver travelling well.

But no one should discount our own Grafton brigade with Wayne Lawson-trained gelding Dominant Crown on the hunt for glory as well as New Zealand-bred gelding Camillo for David Kelly.

Regardless of the two challengers who come out of the NRRA qualifier, we will be riding them down the straight at Randwick on April 7 alongside everyone else.