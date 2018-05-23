RACING TRUMPS: Leading Australian trainer guest at carnival

STRAIGHT FROM THE TRAINER'S MOUTH: Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir will join the Clarence River Jockey Club as special guest for the July Carnival Barrier Luncheon on Monday, July 9.

RACING: The prestige of the Clarence River Jockey Club's July Carnival is undeniable, but it has been the ability of the carnival to pull the biggest names in racing in recent years that has truly impressed.

From Peter and Paul Snowden to Winx's infallible jockey Hugh Bowman last year, the jockey club has had some high-profile people as guests during the winter racing spectacular.

This year the tradition continues, with club executive officer Michael Beattie naming leading Australian trainer Darren Weir and long-time radio announcer Shawn Cosgrove as the guests of the 2018 July Carnival.

Weir has built a training empire in regional Victoria and has taken all before him in recent seasons after winning the 2015 Melbourne Cup with long shot Prince of Penzance.

While that effort might best be remembered for the groundbreaking win of female jockey Michelle Payne, it also highlighted a record-breaking season for Weir, who smashed the Commonwealth record for most winners in a season with 347 across the country.

A year later he put a further 90 on his record, finishing the 2016/17 season with 449 winners - more than one a day.

With more than 200 horses in work across his Ballarat and Warrnambool stables, Beattie said it was great the trainer had been able to fit the club into his busy schedule.

"We have been blessed over the past few years because we have been able to attract the highest profile racing participants to come and share their life in racing,” he said.

"(Weir) is right up there with the best trainers in the world, let alone Australia, and I think the best thing is that he is very much a self-made man.

"He has come from being far from a household name, to being the top of the tree, and he has done it off the back of good core Australian values.”

Weir will be flanked by Cosgrove, who has had a media career spanning three decades including stints on television and radio. He gained most notoriety as the voice-over artist for the quiz show The Price is Right and currently works for Sky Sports Radio.

His love of racing has quickly become apparent on the airwaves as he hosts Racing HQ along with Andrew Bensley.

But it was during a guest appearance at a fellow country racing carnival last year where Cosgrove caught the eye of Beattie.

"I heard him talk last year and he was immediately on our short list for the guest role this year,” Beattie said. "He is such a wonderful storyteller and he has such wonderful stories to tell.”

The barrier luncheon has become an integral part of the July Racing Carnival, occurring on the Monday of the major race week ahead of Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup Day.

Don't forget to get your copy of On Track magazine, inside The Daily Examiner on June 23, for our feature with Weir.

DETAILS: The Barrier

Luncheon will be held at the CRJC from 10.30am on Monday, July 8. Tickets are $95 and can be bought from the club office.